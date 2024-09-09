Americans’ options for digital money, cryptocurrencies, abound these days. But there’s not one that has been set up and mandated by the government for them to use yet.

But a key legal organization that has fought for the civil and religious rights of Americans over and over now is warning that could happen.

Even before Joe Biden leaves office in January.

It is Liberty Counsel, which has won multiple fights at the U.S. Supreme Court, that is warning Americans about the possibility their paychecks could be controlled by Washington bureaucrats.

The organization notes that while the Constitution allows Congress to “coin money, regulate the value thereof, and of foreign coin…,” the Federal Reserve has created a “Doomsday Book” for extreme circumstances that claims anything “offered” by the Federal Reserve is legal tender.

”Theoretically, the Federal Reserve could use that reasoning to issue a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) without congressional approval,” the report warned, citing agreement from Financial Times analyst Izabella Kaminsky, who said, “[N]ew monetary systems risk being swept in without any democratic oversight at all.”

Liberty Counsel explained, “The Federal Reserve believes it has ‘discretionary powers’ to enact policies that neither Congress nor the White House have approved. And that belief could allow Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to force their Marxist Money Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) on Americans before Biden is out of office.”

Emre Kuyyet, Nova Southeastern University finance professor, said, “Instead of adhering strictly to clear legislative boundaries to justify its actions during financial crises, the central bank appears to ground many of its decisions in the New York Fed’s belief in the Fed’s discretionary authority,”

Kuyyet said the Doomsday Book “outlines the powers the America’s central bank believes it has.”

He said the Federal Reserve’s contingency plans include taking steps for which Congress has provided no authority.

”Based on Mr. Kuvvet’s findings, Congress shouldn’t wait to establish clear and enforceable boundaries,” says Nicholas Anthony, a financial policy analyst at the Cato Institute, said in the Liberty Counsel report.

Biden’s executive orders so far only have called for the Fed to “investigate” the industry.

But bureaucrats there, “went right ahead and created their own CBDC, testing the new, programmable, digital funny money’s power in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology” the report said.

The change in Americans’ lives could be massive.

”CBDCs have the power to radically change our entire economy, giving broad powers to unelected Federal Reserve central bankers. Whether by design or default, those broad powers are designed to control your money, and therefore your freedom,” the report said.

”CBDC smart wallets could be used to promote national policies that help meet sustainability objectives, e.g., by issuing a ‘green’ wallet. This would act as an incentive for consumers to buy environmentally friendly products and services,” charged Raoul Herborg, of G+D, a company that creates electronic currencies.

”Central banks would be able to define policy rules that apply to all wallets — and cannot be changed … including the fact that the central banks can limit the amount that can be held in any single wallet.”

Further, companies could program what of their employees’ pay must be used “for the purchase of healthy foods.”

”In other words, CBDCs could be programmed to force you to only buy Bill Gates’ cricket meal protein while preventing you from buying beef, chicken, and eggs,” Liberty Counsel warned.

Biden, in ordering the review of options, confirmed he wants to use the currency to campaign for him regarding “human rights; financial inclusion and equity; and climate change and pollution.”

The report warned that Congress needs to act now to stop that agenda from advancing further.