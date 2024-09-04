White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scoffed at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question on Tuesday about Vice President Kamala Harris’ southern-sounding accent during a recent speech.

Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, appeared to speak in a southern-sounding accent on Monday during her speeches in Detroit, Michigan, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as she praised unions. Jean-Pierre suggested to Doocy that his question was irrelevant and argued the American people do not care about Harris’ way of speaking.

“Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?” Doocy asked.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I mean, this is … I mean, do you hear the question that you’re [asking], do you think people seriously think that this is an important question? Do you know what they care about? They care about the economy, they care about lowering costs, they care about healthcare, that’s what Americans care about. That’s what they want to hear. They want to hear.”

Jean-Pierre said even hearing the question “sounds so ridiculous,” to which Doocy asked whether Harris talks that way in meetings at the White House.

“Is that how she talks in meetings here?” Doocy continued.

“I’m just … Peter, we’re moving on. We’re so moving on,” Jean-Pierre said while calling on another reporter.

During both of her campaign speeches on Labor Day, Harris called on her audience to “thank a union member” for a five-day workweek, paid sick leave and vacation time.

Harris appeared to speak in a heavy southern-sounding accent during a July 31 rally in Atlanta, Georgia, while declaring the Democrats will win in the 2024 election.

