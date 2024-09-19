Dear Dave,

My husband is really excited after reading your books, and now he’s determined to start living on a budget. I love seeing this kind of passion and determination in him, but I’m not sure about going all-in on everything it would take to make this happen. I guess the truth is there are just some things I don’t want to give up. Do you have any advice for getting motivated?

Allison

Dear Allison,

I get what you’re saying. Sometimes, when you first begin working hard to gain control of your money and get out of debt, it can seem like all the fun goes out of life. It takes a lot of hard work and discipline to change any habit.

I know budgeting sounds intimidating, but goals and dreams have a better chance of coming true if you have a written game plan. Just give it a try. Sit down with your husband at the beginning of each month and do a written budget together. Give every dollar a name on paper before you spend anything. It’s not medieval torture, and it’s not just a math exercise. It’s a chance for you both to have input on what you want to accomplish and how to make it happen.

When two are married they become “as one.” And that’s how all decisions should be made from that point forward. Some fantastic sharing is going to happen when you bring these thoughts and ideas out in the open.

Once you start doing a budget, you’ll begin to see things in a whole new way. You’ll see where you can cut back, where you can save and how you can make things happen that may have seemed impossible before. Sure, you may have to give up a few little things for a short while. But when you see how quickly you can make a lot of really cool stuff happen in your lives, I think you’ll be excited by the possibilities!

Dave

Don’t gamble with your values

Dear Dave,

In your opinion, what are healthy boundaries when it comes to finding a job if the type of work doesn’t align with your beliefs? I live near a casino, where there are several job openings that pay well. However, I believe gambling is wrong. I don’t gamble, and neither does anyone in my family. I would really appreciate your thoughts on the situation.

Gracelyn

Dear Gracelyn,

Work is a big part of life. And that means it’s a big part of what you spend your time doing for many years. So, I think people should make a living doing something that is consistent with values and beliefs. In my mind, needing a job does not offset that. Otherwise, it would be OK to be a drug dealer, or any number of other illegal, immoral and unethical things that can provide an income.

Here’s my opinion. If you don’t agree with gambling on a moral basis, then you shouldn’t work in a gaming establishment. If you think drinking alcohol is wrong or sinful, then you probably shouldn’t work in a brewery or distillery. See where I’m going with this? Personally, I don’t like gambling, either. I think it’s a tax on people who can’t do math and poor people.

There are other jobs that pay well out there, Gracelyn. But to be at peace with yourself, you’ve got to do something that’s consistent with your own personal value system and principles.

Dave