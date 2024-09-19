I have a dream today.

How wonderful would it be if you, dear reader, would help “captain” the effort that completely ends the Great American Abortion Holocaust of God’s in-the-womb Innocents?

This dream, when implemented, will stop this holocaust, but especially the scofflaw abortion-homicide pill, responsible for 62% of 2023 abortion-homicides, or 642,700 of the 1,037,000 male and female human beings shamefully butchered in the land of freedom and justice.

Thankfully, to attain this dream we don’t need the Republican Party, which has betrayed us in its 2024 platform that implicitly, but clearly, endorses mass abortion-homicide in the first six months.

Note: Some of the following is adapted from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

We have a dream deeply rooted in the American dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all [humans] are created equal [from their one-cell moment of conception/fertilization], that they are endowed by their Creator with [the] … unalienable Right … [to] Life.” [Bracketed comments added.]

When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every living American is heir – yes, those born and those waiting to be born where they should be the safest, lovingly nurtured in the wombs of their mothers who, along with their fathers, have obligations – not “choices.”

We have a dream today!

Join me in demanding that America make good on that promissory note guaranteeing the unalienable right to “life.”

Our dream, dear friend, is to overturn the Roe (upheld by Dobbs) legal fiction that no life exists in a pregnancy if a doctor is involved, “only the potentially of life” (Roe, page 162), meaning, “not actually alive.” No life means “no homicide”!

The preborn in America have been legally “disappeared.” That’s the reason the Dobbs-authorized holocaust continues unabated. That’s why an abortion-homicide doctor can butcher babies “all the live-long day” in his death camp/clinic but, in certain jurisdictions, gets charged with murder if he slips his pregnant girlfriend the abortion pill!

Our dream is to unequivocally establish preborn life and, therefore, personhood by boldly going on offense:

Let’s make the preborn, those killed and those “at risk while gestating,” class-plaintiffs with their mothers (some named), along with abortion survivors, in a class action lawsuit against the federal government, Planned Parenthood and all abortion-homicide clinics and doctors.

We have a dream today:

That the Supreme Court will have no choice but to take judicial notice (Federal Rule of Evidence 201) that:

The logical and scientific fact is that life begins at the beginning – where else?”As basic embryology textbooks now teach, life begins at fertilization – a fact that surprises no one in the medical profession.” [Dobbs amicus brief of the American College of Pediatricians and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, page 27.] Every abortion is a homicide, one human killing another. “The zygote/embryo/fetus is a ‘person’ within the language and meaning of the 14th Amendment” because a unique, living human being, scientifically an “individual,” exists with: DNA distinct from either parent,

sex determined from his or her one-cell moment of fertilization, and

with no chromosomal (scientific) difference between his/her one-cell first moment of life and his/her adult self. The presumption of law should be that every preborn human, from his or her one-cell moment of fertilization, wants to continue living!

To understand why the 14th Amendment applies to preborn life, see the Dobbs’ amicus briefs by the:

Because the forces of evil will object to such a lawsuit (demur or motion to dismiss), the issue of preborn personhood will be immediately on its winning way to the Supreme Court and splashed across the nation’s headlines to educate the 85% of Americans who vote for some degree of legalized mass abortion-homicide (i.e., six weeks vs. 15 weeks, etc.).

We have a dream today!

Our dream manifested could trigger the Third Great Awakening, bringing many of those 85% of Americans to faith in Jesus Christ, saving them and this God-blessed land!

We have a dream today!

Our dream manifested will have a similar effect as the words written in the Declaration of Independence by that conflicted yet unrepentant slave master, Thomas Jefferson – words that motivated the abolition movement, culminating in the Civil War, ending America’s shameful involvement with slavery. Yes, God used Thomas Jefferson as his instrument, his “holy spark,” to end slavery!

Fortunately, what I’m suggesting, our “holy spark,” won’t take as long. And because of the clarifying PR exposure this newsworthy story will get from the hysterical, pro-genocide media (e.g., $5 billion to candidate Trump in 2016), there won’t be a shooting war or a “lost cause of reproductive rights” movement afterward like the Lost Cause of the Confederacy plagued the nation.

We have a dream today!

We must remind America of the fierce urgency of now.

Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of death to God’s sunlit path of justice and life and make it a reality for all of God’s children.

While I have that dream, I also have this nightmare:

If we don’t do this, dear friend, this ongoing abomination of abortion-homicide will surely provoke divine retribution.

Referencing God’s unrepentant slave master in his conclusion after discussing the moral depravity of slavery – a prophecy fulfilled by the Civil War that applies today:

“Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.” [Jefferson’s Notes on the State of Virginia Query xviii: Manners (1784).]

Dear friend: Do you share my dream, my nightmare?

If so, send this column to everyone you know: to friends, pastors, media personalities and any publication that might republish it (with attribution) – and join me at [email protected] to strategize.