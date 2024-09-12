The Harris/Biden administration’s New York Times published “top-secret nuclear strategic plan named ‘Nuclear Employment Guidance'” refocuses some of our nuclear deterrence as China increases its nuclear arsenal. It is stated that Russia has 5,580 nukes, the United States has 5,044, North Korea has about 60 nukes and China 500, but Beijing is planning to double its stockpile by 2030. This “secret” document says the U.S. is not prepared for a simultaneous nuclear challenge from three countries.

Further troubling is the fact Russia has threatened a “significant change” in its foreign policy. Moscow states that if the U.S. and European nations think, “we have the right to send any weapons to Ukraine,” then “let the U.S. and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties. … If the U.S. is their enemy, then they are our friends.”

Said Putin, “Supplying similar weapons to regions from where ‘painful strikes’ could be carried out on Western facilities is one possible option.”

Now with Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk, Russia, Moscow is accusing the U.S., U.K. and Poland of helping Ukraine “plan and carry out” the invasion, reports RT.

Attack on Russian soil was Moscow’s red line, and now that it has been crossed, might Russia start its distribution of weapons to U.S. enemies?

Surprise! Now Russian has a spy base in Central America. The Russian spy center, known as Unit 502, is in Nicaragua, housed in an Army base located in Mount Mokoron, south of the capital city of Managua. This has become one of Russia ‘s main spy centers where only Russian personnel control and manipulate both the equipment and information obtained. Nicaraguan military only provides security.

Another spy base has also materialized under the Harris/Biden administration. China secured a billion-dollar deal with Cuba in June of 2023. Apparently, China agreed to pay Cuba several billion dollars to allow China to establish an electronic “eavesdropping facility” where Chinese intelligence will “scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S., where military bases are located, and monitor U.S. ship traffic.” These electronic communications include “emails, phone calls, and satellite transmissions.” This type of surveillance is known in the espionage world as “signt” – signals intelligence.

This base is just 100 miles from the United States, allowing China to monitor military basses and major industries.

Of course, White House National Security Council said the reports by the WSJ and Politico concerning the China-Cuba base were “not accurate,” but also said the Harris/Biden administration was diplomatically working to slow China down.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, stated that Beijing’s move was a sign it was preparing for conflict with the U.S. He stated, “The most valuable part of a conflict is information. The person that controls the information, the person that intercepts the information. If you can control the information of the conflict, you’re controlling that conflict. China understands that. The United States certainly understands that.” This relates to clearing “The Fog of War” through intelligence gathering.

A July 2024 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) shows satellite images of four locations in Cuba with details of the types of surveillance equipment pictured and its capability. This information shows China is already in operation in Cuba.

With all of this in mind, it is rather odd the Harris/Biden administration has deployed so much of the U.S. Navy into the Middle East. Looking at the map, I have not seen so many U.S. ships packed into one area with narrow straits since Dec. 7, 1941. The administration has sent so much of our fleet to the Middle East that currently the U.S. Navy has “no aircraft carriers deployed” in the Pacific Ocean. What signal might this give China concerning Taiwan? If you want to see, go read the CSIS report from Aug. 22, 2024, concerning the three scenarios of “How China Could Blockade Taiwan.”

What could be worse than the Harris/Biden administration’s foreign policy provoking Russia to threaten giving missiles to U.S. enemies, allowing Russia to establish a spy base in Central America and allowing China to establish a spy base in Cuba? How about Iranian warships being allowed to do “military activity” in the Gulf of Mexico? In 2017 an Iranian admiral said he would wave an Iranian flag in the Gulf of Mexico. Beginning in February of 2023, Iranian warships moved into the Gulf of Mexico for exercises. China facilitated access to the Gulf as these Iranian vessels moved through the Panama Canal. Through their Belt and Road Initiative, China now has “control” of all the canals, straits and major checkpoints critical to U.S. trade routes worldwide. This includes the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, including “essential port facilities adjacent to these straits.”

These Iranian warships were known to be outfitted with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons, according to Slingshot News, but “missiles Iran has access to, could reportedly strike up to 1,200 miles away from the Southern Coast of the United States,” meaning they could reach Minneapolis or Washington, D.C., from just off the coast of Louisiana.

The Iranian warships returned to Iran in May of 2023.

The Harris/Biden administration worked to keep this “quiet in the mainstream media.” Fair Energy Foundation President Dave Wallace stated the Iranian warship movements in the Gulf “further reflects the inept and feeble [Harris]Biden administration.” “He believes this is all orchestrated by the [Harris] Biden administration and ‘by those influencers that are destroying the United States from within, the State Department, where we have persons with the highest security clearance that are securing the interest of Iran over the United States.'”

The 2024 election is extremely important. It will set the course of the world. We need someone who understands “The Art of the Deal” like Donald Trump, because we live in dangerous times.

What we do not need is a flip-flopping, cackling Kamala Harris as president, provoking even more nations with her threatening policies.