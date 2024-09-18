The religious advocacy group Center for Christian Virtue (CCV) launched a campaign Tuesday criticizing certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and support for LGBT causes at top U.S. insurer Nationwide.

The campaign, titled “Nationwide: Not On Your Side,” targets a number of Nationwide’s DEI efforts, including supporting child transgender programs and participating in a pride march hosted by Ohio LGBTQ+ nonprofit Stonewall Columbus, the CCV website shows. Nationwide has also advocated for the Ohio Fairness Act, which would force businesses to allow men in women’s bathrooms and has received a perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index — a survey conducted by transgender activist group the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) that scores companies based on their adherence to LGBTQ+ ideology.

“For far too long, Nationwide has positioned itself as a family-friendly business to its rural and agricultural clients, while advocating for some of the most radical legislation at the Ohio Statehouse, and financially supporting organizations that host drag queen story hours and other absurd events that harm children,” Aaron Baer, President of the CCV, said in the release. “Enough is enough. We’re calling on all Nationwide Insurance customers to call your broker and tell them you don’t want to work with a company that is putting woke politics over your family. Until Nationwide drops their radical political advocacy, no farmer or family should stand with them.”

We’re exposing @Nationwide’s woke political activism that’s undermining their customers’ free speech, privacy & religious freedom “Nationwide: Not On Your Side” launched today to educate farmers at the Farm Science Review. @aarbaer‘s statement: https://t.co/KDYFVmYgn6 pic.twitter.com/WhkD6iVbCU — Center for Christian Virtue (@CCVPolicy) September 17, 2024

Stonewall Columbus, who hosted the pride march that representatives from Nationwide attended, posted an explicit social media segment in July entitled “Basics 4 Bottoms” that provided intercourse advice for gay men on how to relax their anuses. The organization, which operates in Columbus, where Nationwide is headquartered, has also hosted “queer speed dating” and “Trans Taco Tuesdays.”

The CCV campaign consists of a signage, digital advertising and text messaging outreach program that details the insurer’s DEI policies and how those initiatives may conflict with customers’ values, according to the CCV press release. The launch comes after an array of major U.S. corporations have reversed their DEI initiatives in recent months, including Ford, Stanley Black & Decker, Coors and Lowe’s, all of which stopped participating in the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

“Nationwide Insurance was birthed from the Ohio Farm Bureau, and was once seen as a company that supports families. But they’ve been consumed by leftist ideology,” Baer said in the release. “Nationwide should stay out of cultural politics and not work against the interests of Christians, children, and the farming community.”

Nationwide and the CCV did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

