(NEW YORK POST) — A wave of deadly flooding in West and Central Africa left the remains of crocodiles and snakes floating among human bodies.

The torrential rains have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands more across the region this year — with Chad, Nigeria, Mali and Niger being especially impacted.

Flooding has devastated cities and towns across west and central Africa in recent days, killing more than 1,000 people and destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. https://t.co/mCXaiLThFT pic.twitter.com/gCOCsct4pg — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 16, 2024

Over 4 million people in West Africa have been affected by flooding this year, a threefold increase from 2023, according to the United Nations.