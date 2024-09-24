“I am not alone in believing this election is, really, the last shot we have in saving our country,” says Elizabeth Farah, co-founder of WND, now in its 28th year. The wife of veteran journalist and WND founder Joseph Farah, Elizabeth is laser-focused on helping inform and awaken as many Americans as possible between now and Election Day. In pursuit of that goal, she has launched an ambitious podcast show, daily interviewing some of the most knowledgeable and compelling experts, analysts and activists – all on the radioactive topic of “Kamala’s America: The Nightmare Scenarios Revealed.”

Today’s interview is with Eric Metaxas, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Bonhoeffer,” “Martin Luther,” “Amazing Grace,” “Miracles,” “Letter to the American Church,” “Religionless Christianity” and many other books, and a popular Christian broadcaster. Metaxas and Elizabeth Farah discuss “The Critical Point of No Return,” aka the upcoming presidential election.

The previous (and first) interview in the series to be posted is with filmmaker and activist Jaco Booyens, exposing the appalling level of sex trafficking plaguing America during the Biden-Harris administration.

Other Elizabeth Farah interviews either booked or already recorded, all of which will be posted rapid-fire in the coming days, include: Dennis Prager, Dr. Robert Malone, Trevor Loudon, Dr. Naomi Wolf, Jack Cashill, Darrell Scott, Walid Phares, Xi Van Fleet, Tony Shaffer, William Wolfe and Jeffrey Tucker. And that’s just for starters.

Farah sums up her view of America’s current historic crisis this way: “The Marxist globalists have been building the Deep State year by year for decades, during every presidential administration, regardless of which party occupies the White House. They thought this process would continue without challenge until America had been irrevocably transformed. To accomplish this, they needed a weaponized Department of Justice and intelligence agencies, effective control over elections, a massive flood of uneducated illegal alien voters who can’t understand our language and come from cultures often incompatible with ours, and a permanent bureaucratic state staffed by leftists. They’ve accomplished all that.

“The only components missing from irretrievably hardening the Democrat socialist state are: 1) the subjection of the U.S. Supreme Court by packing it and imposing term-limits, and 2) adding two more states and, thereby, four more Democrat senators to our union. With that, the ‘Making America Great Again’ reformation would be dead.”

However, adds Farah:

Enter, now, Donald J. Trump who promises to drain the swamp and destroy the Deep State. But this time he is fully informed, has learned from his mistakes and has chosen J.D. Vance, a brilliant, powerful and like-minded running mate, who is ready to go day one. Adding to the Trump threat is the “American Enlightenment.” How the elites hate that. More Americans, white, black and brown, rich and poor, young and old have been awakened – not “woke.” And yet, if Harris and Walz somehow pull off a win, either because Christians, conservatives, gun-owners and other normal, sane citizens are too lazy or indifferent to vote, or because of Democrats’ malevolent election-fraud program, Harris and Walz, directed by Obama and supported by the weaponized Deep State, will have to finish the job quickly in a few years to prevent any other dangerous opposition rising again. This means the Harris-Walz regime will rapidly dismantle the constitutional protections that have long been the only thing standing between liberty and totalitarianism in America.

WorldNetDaily, which despite continual attacks on it over the last decade has undergone some significant expansion in recent months, is currently engaged in multiple projects designed to shine a very bright journalistic light on November’s election and what many Americans increasingly see not as a political battle, but one of clear-cut good versus evil.

