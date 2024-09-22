An American border governor said Sunday if Kamala Harris is elected president, her disastrous border policy would make illegal immigration “far worse” than it currently is, “making Biden’s border policy actually even look good.”

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made the comments on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, outlining what Americans can expect under a Harris administration.

“You can expect what what she’s done as vice president, you can expect what she articulated when she first ran for president and that is she supports eliminating illegal immigration as a crime,” Abbott began.

“She supports giving magnet-drawing immigration policies such as free health care to people crossing the border.

“She believes in eliminating ICE. This would be the most destructive border policy ever, making Biden’s border policy actually even look good. And so as bad as illegal immigration is already, it would be far worse under a Harris administration.”

Bartiromo noted: “They’re boasting about the fact that the numbers are down from the highs, we were talking about 8,000 people a day coming through the border there in Texas, but those numbers are down. What we don’t talk about is the fact that often times they’re down because this administration has decided the start flying them if in, right? They’re putting them on planes, flying them to swing states across the country.”

About replied: “You are true, but let’s be clear about something else. They’re claiming that the numbers are down because of Biden’s executive order in June. But the reality is because of action that Texas took, they began going down last year.

“Because Texas represents two-thirds of the border, because we reduced illegal immigration by about 85% in the state of Texas, of course the border numbers are going to be down.

“You mentioned something else that not enough Americans know and that is another reason why the crossings at the border are down is because Biden is flying them across the border and then moving them to cities across the entire United States.

“Extraordinary,” Bartiromo concluded. “Simply extraordinary.”

This week, Gov. Abbott officially designated the Venezuelan gang Tren De Aragua, or TDA, as a foreign terrorist threat after the group took over an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, a few weeks ago a, harassing residents. They tried to do the the same thing in El Paso, Texas, last week.

“This is an action pursuant to a law that I signed this last session in the state of Texas that gives the state some additional powers,” Abbott explained.

“One is to use court procedures that will accelerate or the process going after them, another that will allow the seizure of any type of property that TDA has in the state of Texas. A third is one that increases criminal penalties against them so that when we do arrest them, they will be behind bars sometimes with mandatory minimum sentences of at least a decade or more.”

