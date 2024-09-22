(FOX NEWS) — The rapper Macklemore told a crowd of Seattle concertgoers “F— America,” according to video of his recent “Palestine Will Live Forever” performance shared on X.

“Straight up, say it. I’m not gonna stop you. I’m not gonna stop you,” Macklemore said, appearing to reference chants from the crowd.

“Yeah, F— America,” the Grammy-winning performer said, sending the crowd into cheers. The video was shared on X by journalist Cam Higby.