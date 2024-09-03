It’s well documented that Kamala Harris can change her policy positions just about as fast as she can speak.

In fact, she’s earned herself the nickname “Kamala Chameleon” with her abrupt position reversals.

She’s already flip-flopped on a fracking ban, on border security, on a single payer health care, and confiscation of “assault” weapons.

Now on social media there’s three minutes of Harris “using different phony accents.”

WATCH: Over 3 minutes of Kamala Harris using different phony accents throughout the years. Despite spending her childhood in Berkley, California and Montreal, Canada, Kamala uses what she thinks is a Detroit accent, what she thinks a southern accent in Georgia, a French accent,… pic.twitter.com/A07WzWMGkr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2024

The report noted, “Despite spending her childhood in Berkley, California and Montreal, Canada, Kamala uses what she thinks is a Detroit accent, what she thinks a southern accent in Georgia, a French accent, and more!”

A commentary at Twitchy described her as the “Fakest faker who every faked a FAKE!”

The report explained “when a politician changes their accent over and over and over …” that’s “mockable.”

Her position flipflops earlier have made headlines for their stunning rapidity.

Oh. Only four huge policy reversals by @KamalaHarris in a day. I do like that she doesn’t even bother to try to defend her old views, just tosses them when they’re no longer politically expedient pic.twitter.com/6I5qDzdhml — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 29, 2024

JD Vance, GOP nominee President Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, explained the new moniker.

He was asked about Trump’s comments about Harris “all of a sudden” being black. Her heritage is Jamaican and Indian but recently she appeared at a rally event with a pronounced southern drawl.

Unscripted Kamala is the best Kamala “This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy”pic.twitter.com/fsTUscF1Jo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 2, 2024

“Look all he said that is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon. She goes to Georgia two days ago. She was raised in Canada. She puts on a fake southern accent. She is everything to everybody and she pretends to be somebody different depending on which audience she’s in front of. I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out. That’s all he did,” Vance said.

“She’s running as a tough on crime prosecutor even though she implemented an open border policy. She’s saying she wants to support the police yet she wanted to defund the police just three years ago. It’s totally reasonable to call out the fact that she pretends to be somebody different, depending on the audience she’s talking to.”

A report at Just the News said Trump’s approach to Harris now “has been to cast her as a chameleon who adjusts her professed background, beliefs, and persona to match relevant audiences and whom the voters cannot trust to truthfully represent herself or her campaign.”

“The contrast could not be more stark,” Trump said at a recent rally. “On the one hand, you have a radical left puppet candidate who is fake, fake, fake, and on the other hand, You have a president who will fight, fight for America.”

