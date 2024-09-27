(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – The long arm of the law has caught up with Fani Willis’s lover Nathan Wade, who authorities said suddenly disappeared after receiving a congressional subpoena demanding his testimony.

U.S. Marshals found Wade, a former prosecutor in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, was located late Thursday and served with papers more than a week after a U.S. House committee attempted to do the same. The Gateway Pundit reported that Wade suddenly appeared after news broke about a looming manhunt. He now will be forced to testify before the House Judiciary Committee as part of its probe into possible mismanagement of federal funds in Willis’s office.

Earlier this week, a spokesman for the committee said it was “extremely unusual” for a witness to go missing, especially one of Wade’s prominence. Since being forced to resign from Willis’s office, Wade has taken public interviews in a bid to rebuild his name, stating that nepotism played no role in his hiring and insisting he and the Trump prosecutor are no longer a pair. That ruse has become more difficult to maintain since the arrest of Willis’s daughter earlier this month when police body camera footage found Wade at her side as the Democrat arrived at the scene of the crime.