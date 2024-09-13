(MSN) – One day after another setback in her efforts to criminally prosecute former President Donald Trump, Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Friday defied a special Georgia Senate committee’s subpoena to testify before it.

According to the agenda for the 10 a.m. Senate Special Committee on Investigations, Willis was listed as one of those providing testimony. Also on the agenda are former Secretary of the Senate David Cook and legislative counsel Stuart Morelli. However, state Sen. Bill Cowsert (R-Athens), who chairs the committee, said Willis was defying the subpoena and would not appear.

Willis has said previously she does not recognize the committee’s authority to subpoena her, and that the committee has no authority over her office or efforts to prosecute Trump and more than a dozen of his GOP allies for their alleged 2020 Georgia election interference.