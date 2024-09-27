A far-left member of Congress is declining to endorse the far-left Democrat candidate for president, Kamala Harris.

And it’s apparently over one issue: Harris has not yet endorsed the Palestinian cause in the Israel-Hamas war … enough.

It is a report from Algemeiner that documented U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and the only Palestinian-American woman in Congress, “refused to issue an explicit endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday, instead encouraging voters to throw their support behind candidates who support a ceasefire in Gaza.”

That military conflict has been going on since Hamas terrorists ended a longstanding ceasefire last Oct. 7 by invading Israel and slaughtering, often in horrific fashion, some 1,200 Israelis. Israel responded with military moves aimed at eliminating that threat of terror against its citizens.

Palestinians have complained that they now want a ceasefire, a status that actually existed before the Hamas terrorists attacked.

The report noted at a speaking event in Washington, “Tlaib expressed dismay over Harris’ unwillingness to adopt policies advocated by the pro-Palestinian movement. The Michigan congresswoman suggested that the Harris campaign was taking a ‘risk’ in angering voters by continuing to support Israel’s defensive military operations against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.”

Tlaib explained she’s told constituents there are others on the ballot besides Harris.

The report explained, “Earlier this year, Tlaib helped spearhead the ‘Uncommitted’ movement in Michigan — an initiative which encouraged voters to withhold their support for the Democratic nominee until they adopted anti-Israel policies. Tlaib argued that the initiative was necessary because Arab Americans have supposedly felt ‘neglected’ and ‘unseen’ by the federal government.”

Tlaib repeatedly has characterized Israel’s defense of itself as “genocide.” The House even has voted to censure her for her rhetoric regarding the Hamas terrorism.

A Front Page Mag, a report said Tlaib’s position was “strange.”

“Because if elected, Kamala Harris will do everything the pro-Hamas people want. She’ll push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, leaving Hamas still standing, able to regroup, and to recruit new members as it brags that it withstood ‘the mighty Zionist army.’ She’ll want to use American taxpayer dollars to ‘rebuild’ Gaza so that the people there can enjoy the ‘independence’ and ‘self-determination’ and ‘security’ that they ‘so rightly deserve.’ And Harris will push for that will-o’-the-wisp ‘two-state solution’ by pressuring Israel to agree to be squeezed back within the 1949 armistice lines …”

The report also noted, pointedly, “What Tlaib doesn’t realize is that Harris has already called — six months ago, in fact — for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza. If she hasn’t emphasized that demand just now, it’s only in order not to alienate pro-Israel voters, but if she wins, she’ll be calling again for an ‘immediate and permanent ceasefire.’ And she’ll be ready to withhold both more weapons for Israel, and more vetoes at the U.N. Security Council. Whether Tlaib and other pro-Hamas voters withhold their support for Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris won’t withhold her support for them.”