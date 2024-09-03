The federal government is proposing to “help” parents battle a new problem that it created for them, and the chief of the Family Research Council is saying, “Thank you, no.”

It is FRC President Tony Perkins who has written at the Washington Stand about a plan from Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, who has complained that “Parents and caregivers today face tremendous pressures from familiar stressors, such as worrying about their kids health and safety and financial concerns, to new challenges like navigating technology and social media.”

His “advisory” also insists he wants a “fundamental shift” in the way the mental health and well-being of parents is valued and prioritized.

And he’s suggesting ways to “support parents and caregivers.”

“The government, through its policies, plays a significant role in the current stress levels parents face. Now they propose more government to solve the problems they’ve created. It’s time for a collective response: No, thank you,” Perkins explained.

In fact, the Biden-Harris administration has had, essentially, two major points to attack families, transgenderism and abortion, during its years in office so far. That ideology has gone so far as to have court-approved plans to counsel children into a transgender ideology and then conceal those maneuvers from parents.

Perkins explained, “It’s essential to scrutinize what this administration means by these changes. Over the last few years, we’ve seen radical ideologies — particularly regarding gender identity — infiltrating classrooms and creating divisions between parents and their children. Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the policies promoted by this administration keep parents in the dark about what happens at school — which, by the way, only adds to the stress that Dr. Murthy talks about.

“One of the recommendations in this advisory is to increase government access to children at even a younger age, through early childhood education and daycare. While this may be well-intended (or at least sound well-intended), the idea will only fuel a parent’s stress in the teenage years. Why? Because a child’s worldview is largely formed between the age of 15 months and 13 years. Under this construct, the government is going to shape the minds of your children in those early years. And nothing causes more stress for a parent than seeing their child reject the values they have prayerfully tried to instill in them.”

Perkins is not without expertise, either.

“As a father of five, with our youngest now 16, I can attest to the challenges of raising children. But make no mistake — raising children is a labor of love, and nothing is more rewarding than knowing that you are shaping the future with every step you take. Dr. Murthy addresses the many stressors of parenting, both old and new. They include financial concerns, economic instability, time demands, and worries about children’s health and safety. Additionally, he mentions modern challenges like parental isolation, managing technology and social media, and cultural pressures. The advisory suggests a shift in culture, policies, and programs to ensure parents and caregivers can thrive.”

He explained the solution isn’t complicated, and doesn’t involve handing more control over children to government bureaucrats.

“The Bible offers sound advice for parents. Proverbs 22:6 says, ‘Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.’ The bottom line is, we should never outsource the upbringing of our children.”

