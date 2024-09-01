(VARIETY) — Harmony Korine doubled down on his thoughts about the current state of the film industry at a Venice press conference on Saturday, saying that “we’re starting to see Hollywood crumble creatively” because it’s “so locked in on convention.”

As he puffed on a cigar, causing smoke to invade the conference room, Korine — seated next to his designer Joao Rosa and a neon green-masked Gaspar Noé — waxed lyrical about how the industry is misusing its youth.

“Hollywood needs to encourage — they don’t need to, but they would be smart to — encourage the youth, the kids. Why we’re starting to see Hollywood crumble creatively is because they’re losing a lot of the most creative minds to gaming and to streaming,” he said. “They’re so locked in on convention and then all those kids who are so creative are now just going to find other pathways and go to other places because movies are no longer the dominant art form.”