In the wake of the second assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in just two months, Democrats have been almost unanimous in claiming there’s no room for political violence in America.

But that’s not what all their party members have said in the past.

For instance, Del. Stacey Plaskett, the Democrat non-voting delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, said, “He needs to be shot … stopped.”

WHOA! Listen to top Harris surrogate Rep. Plaskett say on MSNBC “[Trump] having the nuclear codes…should be terrifying to all Americans, and he needs to be shot…stopped.” pic.twitter.com/ryLpG30uJB — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 16, 2024

She’s become a favorite of the party, being named as the ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is examining how the Biden-Harris administration has turned the bureaucracies of the federal government into weapons of war, and warfare, against Trump and Republicans.

She boasts on her website that in that position she works “to ensure Democratic members of this Subcommittee focus on evidence-based inquiries and not wild conspiracy theories.”

She states, “The Republican’s (sic) attempt to derail the federal government’s obligation to investigate and conduct due process on actions, organizations, and individuals that threaten our republic and create an anti-democratic environment will be met with strong resistance by Ms. Plaskett and her Democratic colleagues on the subcommittee.”

She also was an impeachment manager for one of ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against Trump.

That wasn’t the only threat to Trump, either.

One video has assembled more than two minutes of direct threats, often from politicians, entertainers and other public figures:

2.5 minutes of Democrats explicitly calling for using political vioIence. They own this. pic.twitter.com/vMpVbmJYmc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 16, 2024

Among the comments:

“I’d like to punch him in the face.”

“If we were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” from Joe Biden

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump. That’s a fact.”

“Where is John Wilkes Booth when you need him?”

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

The Trump campaign itself released a compilation of some of the threats, and identified those making the threats. They mostly are political or media figures or political operatives:

Kamala Harris: “Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms.”

Harris: “It’s on us to recognize the threat (Trump) poses.”

Harris: “Does one of us have to come out alive? Ha ha ha ha!”

Joe Biden: “It’s time to put Trump in a bull’s-eye.”

Biden: “I mean this from the bottom of my heart: Trump is a threat to this nation!”

Biden: “There is one existential threat: It’s Donald Trump.”

Biden: “Trump is a genuine threat to his nation … He’s literally a threat to everything America stands for.”

Biden : “Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country.”

Biden: “Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. … and that is a threat to this country.”

Tim Walz: “Are (Republicans) a threat to democracy? Yes … Are they going to put peoples’ lives in danger? Yes.”

Gwen Walz: “Buh-bye, Donald Trump.”

Nancy Pelosi: “(Trump) is a threat to our democracy of the kind that we have not seen.”

Jasmine Crockett: “MAGA in general – they are threats to us domestically.”

Dan Goldeman: “He is destructive to our democracy and … he has to be eliminated.”

Disgraced Harris staffer TJ Ducklo: “Trump is an existential, urgent threat to our democracy.”

Liz Cheney: “Trump presents a fundamental threat to the republic and we are seeing it on a daily basis.”

Steve Cohen: “Trump is an enemy of the United States.”

Maxine Waters: “Are (Trump supporters) preparing a civil war against us?”

Waters: “I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that (Trump) is connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere.”

Debbie Wasserman Schultz: Trump is an “existential threat to our democracy.”

Adam Schiff: Trump is the “gravest threat to our democracy.”

Gregory Meeks: “Trump cannot be president again. He’s an existential threat to democracy.”

Dan Goldman: “Trump remains the greatest threat to our democracy.”

Jake Auchincloss: “What unifies us as a party is knowing that Donald Trump is an existential threat to Democracy.”

Abigail Spanberger: “Trump is a threat to our democracy … the threats to our democratic republic are real.”

Annie Kuster: “Trump and his extreme right-win followers pose an existential threat to our democracy.”

Becca Balint: “We cannot underestimate the threat (Trump) poses to American democracy.”

Jason Crow: “Trump is an extreme danger to our democracy.”

Michael Bennet: Trump is “a threat to our democracy.”

Steven Horsford: “Trump Republicans are a dangerous threat to our state.”

Gave Vasquez: “Remove the national threat from office.”

And more….