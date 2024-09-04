The daughter of Fani Willis, the anti-Trump Georgia prosecutor whose case was thrown into disarray by revelations about her relationship with a special prosecutor she paid more than $600,000 to work on charges against the former president, has been arrested for allegedly driving on a suspended license.

And even that seemingly unrelated incident has thrown a further cloud over her mother’s prosecution of Trump, which now is pending before an appeals court on claims by Trump’s lawyers and others that Willis should be disqualified for her conflict of interest.

The central figure in that conflict is Nathan Wade, a lawyer Willis hired to work on her lawfare agenda against Trump. He was thrown off the case by a lower court judge who cited the stench of impropriety in the case. But the judge left Willis on the case, and that’s what’s pending before an appeals court now.

The Daily Mail explained it obtained body cam footage of Willis and Wade showing up at the scene of the arrest of Kinaya Willis on August 24, “for allegedly driving with a suspended license.”

The two “looked remarkably like a couple as they are seen on recent police bodycam footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. The pair were filmed together at the scene of her pregnant daughter Kinaya’s August 24 arrest for allegedly driving with a suspended license.”

The report said, “Our footage shows them arriving in a black Ford SUV before approaching a group of cops at the roadside in Tyrone, Georgia, with casually-dressed Willis, 52, introducing herself to them as ‘Fani.'”

The report said the 25-year-old Kinaya was handcuffed, then booked into the Fayette County jail.

The report said the officers mistakenly identified the pair as Kinaya’s parents before Willis said Wade was “just a friend.”

Apparently Kinaya’s sister, Nia, 26, was a passenger and called their mother.

The report explains Willis told the officers “don’t put my address down” in documents that would be public record, because she would not allow the “rest of the world” to know her residence.

Willis’ daughter reportedly was pulled over because she was using a cell phone while driving.

“The Texas Southern University student told Officer Jacob Hale she was ‘unaware’ her license was revoked on May 13, blaming a mix up over unpaid Florida tickets,” the report said.

Kinaya later was released from jail and told to appear in municipal court in October.

The arrest “comes as a fresh blow to Willis, whose bid to see Trump go on trial ahead of the November general election stalled because of her relationship with Wade,” the report said.

She accused Trump and more than a dozen others of a racketeering scheme involving questions and controversies regarding the 2020 election results.

