The New York Post recently described conditions in Afghanistan, where the Taliban terrorists took over moments after Joe Biden ordered American troops to abandon their allies, their bases, their supporters and billions of dollars in equipment.

And in the three years since that happened, a move that ended two decades of intervention, the report notes the $2 trillion and 6,300 lives spent on the effort.

“President Biden has often spoken contemptuously about the capacity of our armed forces, saying that Afghanistan could not expect Americans to die in its cause if Afghans were not willing to fight. But what we see today in Afghanistan – along with the consequences in the wider world — is a direct result of a process that started with President Barack Obama and ended with Biden. Both leaders facilitated the fall and the rise of terrorism as a nation-state in Afghanistan,” the report said.

The “disastrous” withdrawal destroyed the reputations of both the U.S. and Afghanistan around the globe and “The spectacle of Afghans clamoring for space on crowded U.S. choppers and the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in a Kabul terror attack demonstrated the type of American weakness that later allowed despots like (Vladimir) Putin to enter Ukraine.”

The report said, “The full horror of Taliban rule has now been realized. The Taliban have proved themselves incapable of running any kind of economy, and savage restrictions imposed on all freedoms, particularly affecting women, have led to widespread discontent. They rule only by fear; their support is shallow.”

In fact, leaders there now have announced a new round of limits on women, ordering them not to LOOK at most men.

And it just gets worse.

A report from the Middle East Media Research Institute explains that a New York judge, hearing a damages case over 9/11, ordered the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, essentially the Taliban, to pay victims or their families more than $100 billion in damages.

The report notes that Taliban officials in the Herat province in Afghanistan have dismissed the decision as “illogical” and said they won’t cooperate.

MEMRI noted, “According to a Dari-language report published by Watan24 news, Mawlawi Hayatullah Mohajer, deputy governor of Herat, and Qari Ghor Darwazi, a jihadi commander, said that the U.S. is using the demand as an excuse to pressure and isolate Afghanistan.”

The report, translated, said Mawlawi Hayatullah Mohajer, the deputy governor of Herat, said that it was the U.S. that “committed many unforgivable crimes during the 20 years it was in Afghanistan.”

“He stated that the United States, during its presence in Afghanistan, killed and injured many innocent people and inflicted a lot of financial and human loss on the people of this country. He added that while American forces were in the country, the people’s economy was challenged in all matters of life,” the report explained.

MEMRI explained, “Meanwhile, Qari Ghor Darwazi, one of the jihadi commanders in Herat, says: The compensation of $109 billion that America demanded from Afghanistan is illogical and shows that the American government is looking for an excuse in Afghanistan.”

The report noted Hadi Afshar, a university professor and political expert in Herat, said it has been over 20 years since the September 11th incident, and to this day, the United States has been unable to provide any evidence.

He said, “The incident of September 11, 2001, happened, and after that, America entered Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting terrorism, which resulted in 20 years of backwardness, the spread of administrative corruption, and the increase of drug production in the country.”