After a Fox News host pointed out that this year’s election has featured a lot of issues “that really don’t matter all that much,” she asked JD Vance, President Donald Trump’s chosen vice presidential candidate, what he thought of pop singer billionaire Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Doesn’t matter much, he suggested, as she, as a billionaire, doesn’t have many of the same concerns ordinary families do, such as the cost of groceries, or the cost of housing.

To Swift, and other billionaires, Vance said, such changes mean little or nothing.

Vance said, “We admire Taylor Swift’s music. But I don’t think most Americans whether they like her music, are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”

He explained, “Look, when grocery prices go up by 20%, it hurts most Americans. It doesn’t hurt Taylor Swift. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire, it does affect middle class Americans all over our country.

“So I think our pitch to women voters is very simple: Donald Trump delivered policies that lowered the price of groceries, that lowered the price of housing and most important, Donald Trump delivered public safety in our country. I’ve got three little kids. I want my kids to grow up in a country where the neighborhoods are safe enough, the streets are safe enough for them to make mistakes and not have it take their life. You’ve got little kids who were doing drugs laced with fentanyl … 20 years ago you smoke a joint you get yelled at by your parents. Today, you smoke a joint, it’s laced with fentanyl and it might take a teenager’s life.”

President Donald Trump said he was not a Taylor Swift fan, but pointed out her endorsement was “just a question of time.”

After all, she endorsed Joe Biden in the last election and Hillary Clinton when Trump first was elected.