No, Jim Morrison is not back from the grave, but his smash hit with his rock group The Doors, “Light My Fire,” has been resurrected into a Kamala Harris spoof called “Big Fat Liar.”

Parody songmaker Brian Coyne created the reworked video mixing actual footage of The Doors’ 1967 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” with news clips of Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign.

Jim Morrison and The Doors just dropped their new comeback hit for 2024 – ‘Kamala’s a Big Fat Liar’ #TheDoors #2024Election #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/2zHnFLcK07 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 7, 2024

The 2024 lyrics state:

You always say what is untrue

You are a master falsifier

When somebody fact-checks you

Like a chameleon you change your attire Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala’s a big fat liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire! The time for cackling is through

Joe Biden’s condition is dire

Now the party turns to you

It’s time to claim what you desire Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala is such a liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire! You said that you worked in fast food

And put potatoes in a fryer

I hope they have a job for you

Come November when you are FIRED! Kamala’s a big fat liar

Kamala’s a big fat liar

Liar, Liar, pants on fire!

“Kamala Harris has become the poster child for flip-flopping on everything from her ethnicity to policy,” said Coyne.

“She steals policy ideas form her opponent, Donald Trump, while having almost no policies of her own. No wonder she avoids interviews like the plague!”

The video has been viewed more than 716,000 times on YouTube alone since it was posted Sept. 2, collecting more than 3,200 comments, including:

“Never a truer word spoken!!! MAGA.”

“I’m 70 years old and a child of the 60’s but I was never a Doors fan but in this case I will make an exception. BRILLIANT!”

“This track should be released as a single a guaranteed Number 1 in America and probably the rest of the world.”

“Parody song is perfect, so well done! I love that Jim Morrison is setting the record straight!”

“Song of the 21st Century!! Quadruple Platinum, Gold, Plutonium!!”

“I think even Jim Morrison could appreciate this.”

“Watching this actually gave me chills. The hair stood up on my arms because it was so real.”

“Trump should play this at all his rallies on the big screen! LOL! OMG! EPIC! Everyone would be singing it!”

“Wow this needs to be a campaign ad running 24/7.”

Watch the entire parody video:

Watch The Doors singing “Light My Fire” on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on CBS in 1967:

