(JUST THE NEWS) — Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday dismissed two counts against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s election case.

Willis indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants in August of last year on Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

McAfee specifically dropped charges related to the alleged filing of false documents in federal court, finding that prosecutors did not have the authority to bring them, Reuters reported.