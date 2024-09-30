It’s certainly no secret that America’s tech industry has been biased against President Donald Trump and in favor of his opponents, first Hillary Clinton, then Joe Biden and now Kamala Harris.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg even has confessed that he gave in to pressure from leftists in the government to skew his part of the industry.

Now there is a possibility that Google, one of the major players in the election interference industry, could be held accountable, if Trump is elected again.

A report from the Washington Stand explains Google’s “days of election interference may be drawing to a close.”

It’s because Trump has pledged to prosecute Google “for manipulating search results to benefit Democratic political candidates, should he retake the White House,” the report said.

Trump online, explained, “It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris. This is an ILLEGAL ACTIVITY, and hopefully the Justice Department will criminally prosecute them for this blatant Interference of Elections.”

He said if that doesn’t happen, “and subject to the Laws of our Country, I will request their prosecution, at the maximum levels, when I win the Election, and become President of the United States!”

The Media Research Center, among others, has documented that Google has been manipulating and altering search results to promote Vice President Kamala Harris and hurt Trump.

“Researchers used Google to search for both ‘Donald Trump Presidential Race 2024’ and ‘Kamala Harris Presidential Race 2024’ and found that Google listed Harris’s campaign website higher in search results than Trump’s campaign website. Google also promoted news websites — such as CNN, NBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, and The Economist — which have a left-wing bias and provided negative coverage of Trump’s campaign and policies and favorable coverage of Harris’s campaign and policies.,” the report explained.

Tim Graham, of the MRC’s Newsbusters division, explained in the report, “This is not neutral, there are snotty headlines and opinion pieces. Writers highlight negatives for both campaigns but suggest Harris is not an ideologue, and that Trump is very divisive. Apparently, Democrats can say the worst things about Trump and his supporters and it’s never viewed as divisive. It’s merely implied that it’s accurate.”

In fact, the MRC has reported that Google “interfered” in elections more than 40 times since 2008.

Google “worked hard” for Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and Clinton’s in 2016, the report said.

The corporate giant even has listed “Nazism” as a “related search” to Republican organizations.

And the report pointed out, “Google also blocked and blacklisted news sources it deemed too conservative, including MRC’s NewsBusters, the Daily Caller, The Christian Post, and Catholic News Agency.”

In this year’s contest, “Google has worked with the Harris campaign to attach campaign ads to news results, altering headlines to make it appear that major news outlets like the Associated Press, USA Today, The Guardian, The Independent, Time Magazine, NPR, PBS, CNN, CBS News, and others are endorsing or promoting Harris’s presidential campaign,” the report said.

One victim of the campaign, WDAY Radio in North Dakota, is reviewing legal action over the falsehoods.

It’s not Google’s only headache. Just weeks ago a federal court determined that Google was operating as an illegal monopoly and was controlling the search engine and search engine advertising markets.