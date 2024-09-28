Kamala Harris openly has proposed destroying the longtime Senate precedent of a filibuster, that requirement that issues earn the support of 60 senators before they can advance.

Harris has speculated about killing that rule for a specific purpose, to establish abortion for all as the standard for the entirety of America.

But it wouldn’t stop there, according to an analysis by Christopher Jacobs in the Federalist.

If she can destroy the filibuster for one of her ideologies, she can for anything, is the warning.

“Harris’ announcement that she supports an ‘exception’ to the filibuster underscores the stakes in November’s election. If Democrats gain unified control of both houses of Congress and the White House in January, Harris’ statement makes clear that they would undoubtedly use their power to pass radical legislation — not just on abortion but on energy and many other topics,” according to the analysis.

“At the risk of mixing metaphors during a discussion of abortion policy, one cannot be half-pregnant when it comes to the Senate filibuster. Harris’ talk of an ‘exception’ masks what is ultimately a binary choice: You either support the legislative filibuster or you don’t.”

The history of Democrats’ efforts to undermine that standard already is in the books.

In 2013 Democrats in the majority abolished the filibuster for presidential nominees, in executive branch offices and lower court judges.

Those were the exceptions, they decided, because they still wanted the filibuster for Supreme Court justices.

That lasted “until … the next vacancy on the Supreme Court, whereupon Republicans, who by then had retaken the Senate, abolished the Senate filibuster for presidential nominees entirely.”

“When she says, ‘We should eliminate the filibuster.’ She doesn’t just mean ‘for [codifying] Roe [v. Wade],’ she means for anything that gets in Democrats’ way,” the analysis warned.

Her plan already has been undermined by Sen. Joe Manchin, formerly a Democrat now an independent of West Virginia.

He called the filibuster the “Holy Grail of democracy.”

Manchin said the danger is the filibuster is “the only thing that keeps us talking and working together” in the Senate.

Already, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has suggested twisting the rules for “voting rights, women’s rights, workers’ rights, common sense gun measures” and more.

The analysis warned, “Voters now should understand the stakes — and vote accordingly.”