Joe Biden assigned Kamala Harris to handle the crisis at the southern border they created when they took office and immediately smashed down all of the security plans implemented by President Donald Trump.

That would be the remain-in-Mexico practice, the border walls, the deportations and more.

As a result, Harris soon was known as the “border czar” and her extensive travels included to Central America to determine the “root causes” of the catastrophe, with one political voice explaining that would be to make those economies as good as America’s, to eliminate the incentive for illegal immigration.

But her work has, according to a report from Fox News, left “tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions … loose on the streets.”

“Border Czar Kamala Harris has had nearly four years to protect America and failed,” RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement, told Fox News Digital. “She is allowing tens of thousands of murderers and rapists to roam free. She puts criminals first and the safety and security of you and your family last.”

The numbers are from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Specifically, the agency told Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, that as of July, there currently are more than seven million people listed as being ordered to be removed, but are not in ICE custody.

“The data says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges,” Fox reported.

The numbers are intimidating: There are 62,231 convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide, the report said.

Another 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,611 have sexual assault convictions.

The “pending” charges list another 52,000 names.

“As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!” Gonzales charged.

ICE actually issued a note blasting the “sanctuary” practices of leftist enclaves, where authorities do not cooperate with the federal government in tracking and removing alien criminals.

“ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities,” it said.