One of the most legendary battles of the Korean War took place in November-December 1950.

In the dead of winter, 1st Marine Division elements were caught at the “frozen Chosin” reservoir as tens of thousands of Chinese troops poured across the border into Korea. The Marines’ demise was feared as they were encircled by enemy forces outnumbering them 35-to-1. It took 17 days of relentless fighting, but the Marines were able to break through the encirclement, retreating back to the safety of Allied lines. A reporter later queried a senior general whether the retreat operation conflicted with the Marine legacy of “never retreat.” Without hesitation, the Marine general explained, “Retreat? Hell. We’re just attacking in a different direction.”

The above response underscores the fact that the direction one may be heading lies in the eyes of the beholder.

The direction in which Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is heading has gained focus as she has emerged from its shadows to partake in debates and interviews – although all so far have involved friendly platforms.

As various policy issues have come into the spotlight, Harris has been put in an awkward position as to which direction she sees America heading. On one hand, she tells us we should vote her into the Oval Office to pursue a “new way forward.” On the other hand, by telling us we need to embark upon a new way forward, she is suggesting the direction we have been going is wrong. It also suggests we ignore any accountability on her part for taking us in that direction ever since she took office. And, as is clearly evident today, that compass direction is one that has buried us in a massive illegal immigration problem, high inflation, a stagnating economy, etc.

In the category of “ironies never cease,” a recent move by Harris is most revealing about what she really means concerning the “new” direction forward she seeks to take. Closely reading the policy issue statements she finally placed on her website after weeks of being pressured to do so, we see they are those of “a Joe Biden wearing women’s clothing.” Perhaps it would have been easier for her to have simply footnoted her website positions by entering “Same as Biden’s.”

In posting these policy positions, after having had so long to think about how best to present them, another irony arises. Harris utilized a tactic Biden made infamous years ago. Both in law school and later as a senator, he was guilty of plagiarism. In fact, it forced him to end his first presidential campaign in 1987. Apparently, however, Biden has proven to be a good role model for Harris. Her website postings for her new way forward, in some cases, actually plagiarized Biden’s positions.

When Harris is queried how she differs from Biden, the only direct answer she has given is to suggest she provides “a new generation of leadership.” Such a response suggests she just popped up on the political scene to provide that leadership. She totally ignores what that new generation of leadership she is now proposing has been doing since taking office in January of 2021.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., made some worrisome comments just prior to the presidential debate. Astonishingly, he suggested, “It is not about policy or those obscure things” but about “choice” as to who should lead the country. While that explains why Harris and her fellow Democrats have endeavored to demonize Trump at every opportunity, it also suggests voters are stupid in ignoring a candidate’s political policies. (Such an ill-advised demonization campaign by Democrats may well have been a contributing factor to the second assassination attempt recently made against Trump.)

Every voter should be asking themselves about Harris’ policies. If, as vice president, she did nothing to influence a new way forward, how does she expect to do it as president? And, the fact even though she had ample time to pen her own policy position verbiage, that she relied on plagiarizing Biden’s, makes it clear she is his ideological doppelganger – only worse as she discusses employing proven-to-be unsuccessful economic policies of the old Soviet Union.

Even the liberal independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, noted Harris’ wordsmithing tactic as a means of hiding her deep, dark progressive underbelly by claiming she is just “trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election.” Thus, Democrats openly admit there is nothing wrong with deceiving voters to maintain power.

In listening to Harris, one of her critics was reminded about an observation made by of one of the most influential modern thinkers – the 19th century German philosopher and culture critic Friedrich Nietzsche – in providing a moral perspective about truth telling. Nietzshe suggested “to tell the truth is the duty to lie according to a fixed convention.” The critic wrote that when it came to lying “according to a fixed convention” and calling the result “truth” that “Harris is an inveterate if febrile purveyor of the fodder she is fed.”

In November of 2023, CBS News reported:

“The typical American household must spend an additional $11,434 annually just to maintain the same standard of living they enjoyed in January of 2021, right before inflation soared to 40-year highs, according to a recent analysis of government data.”

There should be no doubt the above is directly due to reckless government spending and Bidenomics.

While the percentages listed in the cartoon may or may not be accurate, the parody of the underlying message it communicates most certainly is accurate. A cartoon by Gary Varvel circulated on the internet depicts a teacher, looking a lot like Albert Einstein, in front of a chalkboard upon which he has written the following formula:

“Bidenomics = Inflation (19.7%) + Food (21.8%) + Shelter (22.7%) + Energy (33.8%) + Auto Insurance (55.6%).” Immediately under this formula he then writes the definition of “insanity” as “Voting for Kamala and expecting different results.”

This, in a nutshell, is the true compass reading of Harris’s new direction. Is she taking a new way forward? Hell no. She is just couching her words to say “what she thinks is right in order to win the election.” Her new way forward campaign is a scam designed to deceive just the sort of voters Fetterman describes.