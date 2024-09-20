In another instance of “rules for thee but not for me,” Kamala Harris, on record as wanting to ban all of whatever she describes as “assault” weapons, on record as calling for mandatory gun confiscations, on record as demanding her right to walk into any home to check whether legal gun owners are storing their equipment properly, now has threatened to shoot anyone who breaks into her home.

“If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” she stated. “Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha!”

KAMALA: “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot. Ha ha ha! Sorry, probably shouldn’t have said that! Ha ha ha! But my staff will deal with that later. Ha ha ha!” pic.twitter.com/uAIJpSgl4N — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

The Gateway Pundit turned blunt, “Gun Control Hypocrite Kamala Harris Admits on Live TV That She and Walz Are Gun Owners and She Would Shoot Intruders, Then Regrets Saying It.”

Her comment came in an interview with entertainer Oprah Winfrey, and the “unscripted moment laid bare her duplicity.”

The report said, “The hypocrisy is glaring. Here is a woman who has championed gun control measures for years, pushing for an assault weapons ban, mandatory gun buyback programs, and tighter restrictions on law-abiding gun owners—yet she is quick to admit she would use her firearm.”

The report continued, “For many, Harris’s sudden revelation about owning a gun, followed by her admission that she would shoot an intruder, is the ultimate example of liberal hypocrisy. How can someone so vehemently advocate for gun control while simultaneously enjoying the protection of a firearm?”

She’s long insisted that she wants to edit the Second Amendment so that only certain guns, those she defines as not being “assault” weapons, should be allowed. She’s on record multiple times with that agenda, as it’s become a mantra for her.

She said, during an interview, “I feel very strongly that it is consistent with the Second Amendment and your right to own a gun to also say we need an assault weapons ban. They’re literally tools of war.”

“So which is it, Kamala? Are you the gun owner ready to defend your home by force, or the crusader for disarming Americans in the name of ‘safety’?” the Gateway Pundit asked.

The Daily Mail described Harris’ comments as a “shocking threat.”

“‘If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,’ she said, before showing off her trademark cackle,” the report said.

The National Rifle Association called her a “walking contradiction.”

WND had reported only this week how she was being accused of previewing her demands for totalitarianism, regarding guns.

WND already had reported on her proclamation that any time they wanted, police could walk into a home and check whether the resident was doing what they wanted with his or her guns.

Now Tucker Carlson commented: “This is openly totalitarian. If we don’t resist this, we’re done.”

This is openly totalitarian. If we don’t resist this, we’re done: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” pic.twitter.com/waFmXnk6Y4 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 18, 2024

Social media commenters responded with:

“This is the most insane thing shes every said… AND THAT’S SAYING A LOT.”

“Kamala Harris literally said they will be doing a gun confiscation. What’s it going to take for everyone to realize these people are straight up communists and they are coming for our guns, our free speech and all our constitutional rights. Democrats are domestic terrorists.”

“This is a red line they are crossing.”

A report from Shore News Network explained, “As San Francisco’s district attorney, Kamala Harris made headlines in 2007 when she told legal gun owners that authorities could ‘walk into’ their homes to inspect whether they were storing firearms properly, under a law she helped draft. During a press conference in May of that year, Harris explained, ‘Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe.'”

The report pointed out, “Now, legal gun owners across America are waiting to see if she would enact a federal law that allows police to enter any legal gun owner’s home at any time, to perform a gun safety inspection.”

It pointed out Harris has worked on developing penalties for gun owners who don’t store their firearms as she wants.

“The bill also included broader gun control measures, such as requiring gun distributors to submit an inventory to the police chief every six months and banning the possession of guns in public housing, even if they were legally owned.”

Those issues already are law in San Francisco, the report noted.

“Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible” – Kamala Harrispic.twitter.com/H8pWfmouXX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 18, 2024

Harris also has talked about taking action against gun owners by executive order, and not waiting for Congress to make such actions legal.

Harris told people she would do an EO and take action on guns….no guessing. pic.twitter.com/ETNSy4ej3s — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 18, 2024

Kamala: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible.” She’s an anti-gun RADICAL. pic.twitter.com/CTcyGgrJEf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024

Kamala Harris: I am a gun owner Kamala Harris: We’re not trying to take anybody’s guns away from them Also Kamala Harris: But we do need an assault weapons ban This video is the very definition of rules for thee’ but not for me pic.twitter.com/WmUspUBsne — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 17, 2024