The Al Smith Dinner is an event organized by the Catholic archbishop of New York every four years, and is a white-tie gala that raises money for Catholic charities.

It traditionally includes both presidential candidates for a night of “lighthearted roasting” and “camaraderie.”

In some 40 years, only one candidate has refused to participate: Walter Mondale, he of the campaign that lost 49 states.

Now there apparently will be two, even though Catholic officials say they still are trying to convince Kamala Harris to attend after she responded with a thumbs-down answer to their invitation.

Harris’ team told planners she will be busy campaigning when the event is held October 17.

A report at Fox News said President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, expressed disappointment in Harris’ decision, noting it’s been 40 years since such a refusal happened.

“We were looking forward to giving the vice president an enthusiastic welcome and we were confident that she would find this, you know, she speaks very much about high ideals and how it’s good to get away from division and come together in unity and all. That’s what the Al Smith dinner is all about,” he said, in the report.

“This hasn’t happened in 40 years, since Walter Mondale turned down the invitation. And remember, he lost 49 out of 50 states. I don’t want to say there’s a direct connection there, but… we’re not giving up.”

The traditional began when John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon both attended the event in 1960.