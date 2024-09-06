On Thursday, in a display of abject shamelessness that I wish I could say was rare, Vice President Kamala Harris and her toadies in the media used the tragedy of a school shooting to lie about JD Vance in close to the most disgusting way possible.

The GOP vice presidential nominee was giving remarks about the horrific school shooting in Georgia this week that left 4 dead, when he said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho, and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security, so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they’re not able.”

From this utterly sensible and sensitive position, the Associated Press somehow wound up with an X Post headlined, “JD Vance says school shootings are a ‘fact of life,’ calls for better security.”

The clear purpose of this purple prose was to give the impression that Vance was downplaying the importance of school shootings, when in fact, he was addressing them head on. AP later took down the post, admitting its lie, but not before 2.5 million people were exposed to it.