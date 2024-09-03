‘He has lost his privileges’: WATCH Kamala Harris go to war with Elon Musk, wants X ‘taken down’

By Joe Kovacs

(Video screenshot)Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, is now going to war with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, saying “he has lost his privileges” and that his free-speech X site, formerly Twitter, “should be taken down.”

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Harris said of Musk and X: “He has lost his privileges and it should be taken down.”

The statement is noteworthy because the X platform was essentially banned over the Labor Day weekend in Brazil.

Harris continued: “The bottom line is that you can’t say you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. The same rule has to apply, which is that there has to be a responsibility that is placed in these social media sites to understand their power.

“They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation and that has to stop.”

Musk initially responded with a brief message indicating Harris believes this “100 percent.”

Former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. jumped into the fray, saying, “Can someone please explain to her that freedom of speech is a RIGHT, not a ‘privilege’?”

RFK Jr. then quoted Harris’ statement that “There has to be a responsibility placed on these social media sites to understand their power.”

“Translation,” wrote Kennedy, “If they don’t police content to conform to government-approved narratives, they will be shut down.”

Early Tuesday morning, Musk further commented on the issue, responding to Kennedy: “This is what she actually believes.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and the Democratic Party (Kamala is just a puppet) wants to destroy it.”

Both Musk and Kennedy have endorsed former President Trump in the 2024 election.

Robert Reich, the U.S. labor secretary under former President Bill Clinton, is now calling for the arrest of Musk for allowing free speech on X.

Some X users commented:

“Kamala Harris wants to rule by force, not understanding. That’s tyranny.”

“Even before Elon endorsed Trump, he was pro-freedom and pro-America! Elon makes his Teslas in the UNITED STATES and is a SHINING EXAMPLE of the American Dream! God bless Elon Musk!”

Joe Kovacs

Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe. Read more of Joe Kovacs's articles here.


