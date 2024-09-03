Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, is now going to war with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, saying “he has lost his privileges” and that his free-speech X site, formerly Twitter, “should be taken down.”

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Harris said of Musk and X: “He has lost his privileges and it should be taken down.”

The statement is noteworthy because the X platform was essentially banned over the Labor Day weekend in Brazil.

Dystopian Brazil after free speech platform X/Twitter is banned: “It never occurred to me that VPNs would be banned in Brazil. It’s dystopian.” https://t.co/s8IkVzytgg — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 2, 2024

Harris continued: “The bottom line is that you can’t say you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. The same rule has to apply, which is that there has to be a responsibility that is placed in these social media sites to understand their power.

“They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation and that has to stop.”

Kamala Harris says @elonmusk has lost his ‘privileges’ to free speech and it ‘should be taken down’. This is dangerous rhetoric. Free speech is a right, not a privilege. pic.twitter.com/QlR7nlYDA9 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 3, 2024

Musk initially responded with a brief message indicating Harris believes this “100 percent.”

Former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. jumped into the fray, saying, “Can someone please explain to her that freedom of speech is a RIGHT, not a ‘privilege’?”

RFK Jr. then quoted Harris’ statement that “There has to be a responsibility placed on these social media sites to understand their power.”

“Translation,” wrote Kennedy, “If they don’t police content to conform to government-approved narratives, they will be shut down.”

Early Tuesday morning, Musk further commented on the issue, responding to Kennedy: “This is what she actually believes.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and the Democratic Party (Kamala is just a puppet) wants to destroy it.”

This is what she actually believes. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and the Democratic Party (Kamala is just a puppet) wants to destroy it. https://t.co/kntGcq2WnK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Both Musk and Kennedy have endorsed former President Trump in the 2024 election.

Robert Reich, the U.S. labor secretary under former President Bill Clinton, is now calling for the arrest of Musk for allowing free speech on X.

NEW: Former US secretary of labor Robert Reich calls for the arrest of Elon Musk for allowing free speech on X The comments were made in The Guardian where Reich called for Musk to be “reined in” because he is “out of control.” Here are 5 actions Reich wants taken against Musk:… pic.twitter.com/ad9242nGIg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 1, 2024

Some X users commented:

“Kamala Harris wants to rule by force, not understanding. That’s tyranny.”

“Even before Elon endorsed Trump, he was pro-freedom and pro-America! Elon makes his Teslas in the UNITED STATES and is a SHINING EXAMPLE of the American Dream! God bless Elon Musk!”

The Democrat Party applauds what’s happening to in Brazil via US influence. They’d do the same to here in a heartbeat if they could. Party of Censorship. pic.twitter.com/ZoDYtpNXOX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 3, 2024

