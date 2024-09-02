I have been very impressed with the anti-DEI efforts of conservative activist Robby Starbuck. In just the past year he has persuaded multiple major corporations, including Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson, Jack Daniel’s, Lowe’s and Ford Motor Co., to scale back or end their cooperation with the homo-fascists behind the Diversity Equity and Inclusion mandates being forced upon the business world in this country. He’s a fellow Tennessee transplant from California whom I’ve never met, but I’d like to help him and all those fighting this heroic battle by offering a little helpful history on the main driving force behind those DEI mandates, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the world’s largest LGBT lobbying organization and political action committee.

In the interest of full disclosure, I am not a disinterested party in this matter. The HRC published a dossier on me about a decade ago, funded by the reprobate RINO megadonor Paul Singer, naming me public enemy No. 1 of the LGBT agenda internationally. Truth be told, those were my glory days in the pro-family movement – the peak of which was pushing for a ban on LGBT propaganda to children in a 50 city tour of the former Soviet Union, including many stops in Russia, which actually passed that law in 2013. These days I’m pretty much a groundskeeper on my son’s farm, focused on publishing my sixth and dramatically expanded final edition of “The Pink Swastika: Homosexuality in the Nazi Party” (my “magnum opus”). (Get the fourth edition here.)

Here’s some of the new material I’ve just included in the book’s sixth manuscript in a section comparing the pederasty at the heart of Nazism with that among powerful homosexuals in the USA today:

[Begin excerpt.] In November of 2014 , Terry Bean, founder of the world’s largest and most powerful LGBT lobbying organization and political action committee, the Human Rights Campaign, was charged in Lane County, Oregon, with the pederastic abuse of a 15-year-old boy, specifically two felony counts of sodomy in the third degree, and one misdemeanor count of sex abuse in the third degree.

The Willamette Week wrote: Bean made millions as a real estate developer and used his wealth to promote political causes, primarily gay rights. He is a founder of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s leading gay-rights organization and has given more than $1 million to the group. He has also been a central figure in national Democratic politics. As WW reported in June: “No Oregonian has raised more money for President Barack Obama. At a 2009 Human Rights Campaign dinner, Obama called Bean a ‘great friend and supporter.’ The president in 2012 hosted Bean on Air Force One, and when Obama visits Oregon, Bean has had the honor of greeting him as the president gets off his plane.”

The Willamette Week newspaper, based in Portland, is no enemy of LGBT causes. This same paper had been caught with egg on its face for endorsing openly “gay” Sam Adams for mayor of Portland (despite allegations of pederasty against him) when he later admitted he lied about having a sexual affair with a teenage boy.

The Terry Bean saga did not end with a simple trial and sentence, however. The original trial never occurred because Bean “reached a settlement” with the complainant in the sum of $200,000. The judge, it appears, had allowed Bean to “buy off” the victim, and the case was dismissed to the shock of prosecutors and the public. The following is from an article in the Eugene Register Guard of Jan. 18, 2019:

“In 2015, when the case was dropped, Prosecutor Scott Healy wrote in his objection that he had ‘never seen a civil compromise agreement offered in a case this serious. … It was somewhat of a surprise to find out such a remedy was even available in a child sex abuse case,’ Healy wrote. ‘Normally, such a remedy is suggested in low-level property crime cases where the facts are not too aggravated and the defendant has no prior criminal record or history of similar conduct. This is not the case here.’ Healy characterized Bean as a predator with a ‘history of targeting, grooming and victimizing young teenage boys for his own sexual exploitation.'”

But the Bean soap opera did not end there. In 2019, the alleged victim (now an adult) re-emerged and Bean was criminally re-indicted. The man further filed a $6.5 million civil suit against the attorney, Lori Deveny, who had represented him in the 2015 “settlement,” whom he alleged had pocketed most of the money from Bean herself and gave him just $5,000. Reported the Register Guard: “The man also alleges Deveny forged his signature on the agreement and provided him with negligent advice against the orders of a judge to accept the payment from Bean. … [She] hid the boy and his guardian from the Lane County District Attorney’s Office in various places around Oregon until the case against Bean was dismissed in 2015, the lawsuit states. … According to the [Oregon State] bar’s database online, Deveny was suspended in April and resigned in July of [2019].”

The Bean criminal case was not resolved until Jan. 14, 2022, when all charges against him were dismissed because the alleged victim “declined to participate” in prosecution. [Jaquiss, Nigel (January 14, 2022). “State Dismisses Criminal Sex Abuse Charges Against Terry Bean.” Willamette Week. Retrieved 2022-01-15.”] [End Excerpt.]

Now, given that mere association with out-of-favor historical figures has been sufficient cause in the logic of DEI advocates to cancel countless conservatives and remove statues and other historic artifacts from public lands, it stands to reason that the Human Rights Campaign should be held to account for its association with its own founder, Terry Bean. At the very least, all future invocations of the name Human Rights Campaign or its acronym HRC should be accompanied by the reminder that it was founded by an accused pederast.

The fact Bean is merely “accused” and not convicted and jailed (as was his non-politically-connected co-defendant) seems to be another example of the abuse of power in our two-tiered justice system. As Assistant DA William Oakley said to “Saul Goodman” in the comedy-drama series “Better Call Saul” about Goodman’s similarly dubious escape from justice: “There’s proving and then there’s knowing”

It would be good for the corporate giants being bent to the will of the depraved HRC to know who they’re actually in bed with.

