(NEW YORK POST) – Suspected Georgia school shooter Colt Gray appeared in shackles in court Friday — followed almost immediately by his dad, who was told he faced up to 180 years if convicted of helping his son get the AR-style rifle allegedly used to kill four students and teachers.

The 14-year-old accused gunman, dressed in green prison garb, faced Barrow County Court for a brief bond hearing after being charged as an adult with four counts of murder over Wednesday’s rampage at Apalachee High School.

The teen, who is being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, stared straight ahead with his shaggy blonde hair obscuring his face as the judge initially informed him he could face the death penalty if convicted.