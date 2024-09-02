“Hope springs eternal.”

That’s the message Joe Biden has when it comes to a deal that could possibly free the remaining hostages from the grip of Hamas terrorists in Israel.

On Monday morning, Biden told reporters outside the White House “we’re very close” to presenting a final hostage deal to both sides this week.

When asked, “What makes you think that this deal will be successful in the way that the other deals were not?” Biden responded: “Hope springs eternal.”

‘Hope springs eternal’: #Biden says ‘we’re very close’ to a final #hostage deal ‘I’ve spoken to the American hostage, I spoke to his mom and dad and we are not giving up. We’re gonna continue to push as hard as we can’ #Israel #hostages pic.twitter.com/o49kB30C03 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 2, 2024

Here is a transcript of Biden’s interaction with reporters:

Biden: I’m heading to a national security meeting right now and then going to Pittsburgh. Following up what’s happening in Israel and then I will be off to Pittsburgh.

Reporter: “Are you planning to present a final hostage deal to both sides this week?”

Biden: “We’re very close to that.”

Reporter: “What makes you think that this deal will be successful in the way that the other deals were not?”

Biden: “Hope springs eternal.”

Reporter: “Mr. President, do you think it’s time for Prime Minister Netanyahu to do more on this issue? Do you think he is doing enough?”

Biden: “No.”

Reporter: “Mr. President, what is your reaction to the demonstrations across Israel? What is your reaction to the demonstrations?”

Biden: “I’m gonna get the detail when I walk in and talk to you after that.”

Reporter: “Do you have a messages for the hostages families, sir?”

Biden: “Yes, I’ve spoken to the American hostage, I spoke to his mom and dad and we are not giving up. We’re gonna continue to push as hard as we can. Thank you.”

Over the weekend, the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas, including that of 23-year-old American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were recovered.

“With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time.” pic.twitter.com/sof97ktOf2 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 1, 2024

“I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7,” Biden said.

“Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.”

Former President Trump placed full blame for the deaths of the hostages on Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president.

“We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership,” Trump said Sunday on X. “Make no mistake – This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders.”

“Americans are getting slaughtered overseas, while Kamala is disparaging and making up lies about Gold Star families, and Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation. They have blood on their hands!” Trump exclaimed.

“Sadly, this is the total lack of ‘Leadership” that Kamala and Biden represent – One that allows terrorists to take American lives, because they only care about Weaponizing the Department of Justice against their Political Opponent.

“Just like the Debacle of the Afghanistan Withdrawal that claimed 13 American lives, Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened.

“Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris. This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office. America will be Strong Again, and that will make the World Safe and Secure!”

