(FOX NEWS) — It’s a tale of two candidates.

While Vice President Kamala Harris continues to reel in mass support from stars like Billie Eilish, Chris Rock, Meryl Streep, Oprah and Taylor Swift, former President Trump appears to have a majority of support from members of the Teamsters union, a historically blue voting bloc.

“They’re not the rank-and-file,” actor Robert Davi, who appeared in movies like “The Goonies,” “Die Hard” and “License to Kill,” told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Saturday.