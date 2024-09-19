(NEW YORK POST) – A Thai woman somehow survived a terrifying encounter with a huge python after the 16-foot snake wrapped itself around her waist as she was doing dishes — and then squeezed her tightly for two hours.

Arom Arunroj, 64, was cleaning up in her kitchen just outside Bangkok on Tuesday night when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a massive python taking hold of her, Thailand’s Thairath newspaper reported.

“I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately,” Arunroj told the outlet. “When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me.”