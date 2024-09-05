(FOX NEWS) – Hunter Biden intends to plead guilty on federal tax charges brought against him by special counsel David Weiss, after previously pleading not guilty.

Abbe Lowell, the first son’s attorney, said Thursday in federal court that Hunter Biden intends to switch his plea, and intends to plead guilty. The trial began Thursday with jury selection in Los Angeles.

Weiss charged Hunter Biden with three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that have since been paid. Weiss alleged a “four-year scheme” when the president’s son did not pay his federal income taxes while also filing false tax reports.