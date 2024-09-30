Cleanup work from the devastating, and historic Hurricane Helene that decimated parts of Florida, Georgia and North Carolina over the weekend is under way.

And the lives for many never will be the same.

Joe Biden commented immediately that the federal government was working on aid for the states hit by the category 4 behemoth that has left more than 100 dead.

But he wasn’t optimistic about more.

“Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?” BIDEN: “We’ve given everything that we have.” “Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?” BIDEN: “No.” pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

He was asked if there were any more resources the federal government could provide, and he said, “No.”

Virtually all of the descriptions of the storm and its aftermath included, somewhere, the word “catastrophic.”

Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane and reports called it the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend on record.

The storm also impacted South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said 25 in his state have died, including a 27-year-old mother and her month-old twin boys, who died when a tree fell on their home.

Millions remained without power, although utility crews were restoring more neighborhoods by the hour.

The Buncombe County region in North Carolina was among the hardest hit, with 35 fatalities there and an estimated 600 individuals still remaining unaccounted for.

Biden on Ukraine assistance vs Biden on hurricane victim assistance pic.twitter.com/UZ4vAHcZwC — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 30, 2024

Some points reported up to 30 inches of rain from the storm and flooding covered fields, streets, homes and businesses, cutting off travel. Much damage came from trees that were toppled in the fierce winds and hit buildings and vehicles.

As of Monday, millions still remained without power or the ability to travel.

As the week began, the storm, still filled with thunderstorms and the threat of violence, was moving into the mid-Atlantic.

Online, Biden and Harris were facing a backlash over a slow response, with one commenter suggesting they get that “check” back from Ukraine and send it to Asheville, N.C., which was a bull’s-eye for the storm.

Rural towns in NC, GA, FL, and TN have been wiped out by Hurricane Helene. Why is this not all over the news? pic.twitter.com/sBm5jiatWV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 29, 2024

It’s a complete “catastrophe in Asheville, North Carolina.” Biden is at the beach and Kamala is too busy with her San Francisco fundraisers to notice. pic.twitter.com/qqglYOuEkq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2024

A report at BizPacReview scorched the Democrats for, as the storm destroyed lives, “Biden had returned to his beach and Harris had her handout as she continued bucking for a promotion.”

The Center Square reported damage estimates of up to $100 billion already had been calculated.

A report at the Federalist unleashed a critical assessment of Biden and Harris as “Biden remained lounging at the beach this weekend while Appalachian valleys in North Carolina and Tennessee suffered deadline flooding.”

“Biden’s public schedule had him depart for Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Friday, the day after the hurricane’s initial landfall. He was initially expected to be there through late Sunday evening, but the president reportedly returned to Washington earlier on Sunday as tensions escalate in the Middle East,” the report noted.

Please consider making a donation to Samaritan’s Purse for hurricane relief. Click here to donate.

It cited the assessment of Ryan Cole, the assistant director for emergency services in Buncombe County, over the “biblical” flooding from the storm.

“You’ve heard us say, ‘catastrophic devastation within our county.’ I would go a little bit further and say we have biblical devastation through the county. We’ve had biblical flooding here, and it has been extremely significant.”

“We are in the midst of the most significant natural disaster in our community,” said Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder.

Newsweek reported President Trump criticized Biden and Harris, saying the Democrats were “sleeping” while the storm hit.

In fact, Harris was at a fundraiser.

Trump said he plans to visit some of the devastated areas soon.

Harris also plans to visit “as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response.”