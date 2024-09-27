(NEW YORK POST) – Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida at around 11:10 p.m. Thursday as a dangerous Category 4 storm with storm surge and life-threatening winds that has pummeled the Southeast region of the US.

Helene had been downgraded to a tropical storm as of early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, more than 2 million customers are without power in the Southeast region, and multiple airports have closed as the storm leaves a path of destruction across multiple states.

809 flights have been cancelled within, into, or out of the United States today according to Flight Aware. 163 flights were canceled in Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, 93 were canceled in Tampa International Airport, and 73 were canceled in Hartsfield-Jackson Intl in Atlanta. 1,837 flights have been delayed so far.