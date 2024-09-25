With the arrest last week of media mogul “SEAN COMBS, a/k/a ‘Puff Daddy,’ a/k/a ‘P. Diddy,’ a/k/a ‘PD,’ a/k/a ‘Love'” – it would appear that high profile Democratic movers and shakers are allowed a long leash before the law reels it in.

Combs stands accused of, among other crimes, “sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.” The charges against Combs and his “enterprise” date back to 2009.

In the 15 years since, while his perverse behavior was an open secret, any number of Democratic candidates, Kamala Harris included, solicited his support.

On April 10, 2020, for instance, Harris tweeted, “Thank you,@Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night. There’s a lot at stake for our communities right now and it’s critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities.”

Combs is also accused of sexually exploiting minors, performers Usher and Justin Bieber among them.

Having established that, yes, Democrats are capable of running secret sex rings, it might be time to reexamine the most hush-hush Democratic sex scandal of all,”Pizzgate.”

In researching my book “Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6,” I took my first serious look at this potential scandal.

I say “potential” because an event becomes a “scandal” only when the New York Times calls it a “scandal” on its front page. “Diddygate” has crossed this Rubicon. “Pizzagate” is nowhere close.

What got me interested was the Times’ headline about the death of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 7, 2021, “Woman Killed in Capitol Embraced Trump and QAnon.”

The Times might have mentioned that Ashli was a 14-year Air Force veteran, but the media were obsessed with QAnon.

In its initial article on Ashli, the Times made the unsourced claim that QAnon “has asserted that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by an elite Satan-worshiping cabal, and that it was up to ordinary people to reinstate Mr. Trump.”

In fact, the Q phenomenon does have a strong association with Pizzagate, the reputed high-level ring of pedophiles that involves, most prominently, John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chair.

The Left, of course, ridicules Pizzagate, and the respectable conservative media dare not even mention it, but before readers dismiss it, they might watch the movie “Out of Shadows.”

Among the people featured in the film is Liz Crokin, a veteran reporter and columnist who sacrificed any career ambitions she might have had to report on child sex trafficking.

Said Crokin, “I was basically embraced by the mainstream media until I started reporting on Pizzagate.”

Her deconstruction of the coded language in the Podesta emails obtained by WikiLeaks could make a Times fact-checker sweat. “I’d be willing to debate anyone who thinks Pizzagate has been debunked,” said Crokin.

Crokin is dismayed that “there has not been one single investigation into any of it.”

No doubt, prominent Democrats had been behaving badly in the run-up to the 2020 election. Anthony Weiner, Harvey Weinstein and Hunter Biden come quickly to mind.

Other than perhaps Podesta, none proved more dangerous to the existing order than celebrity pedophile and Democratic prince, Jeffrey Epstein. After years of being protected, Epstein was arrested in 2018.

His secrets intact, he died in jail soon after in an incident that vaguely resembled a suicide. Although Epstein’s client list remains more closely guarded than Barack Obama’s SAT scores, the story of his child trafficking is well enough known.

Less well known is the saga of Keith Raniere, in the words of the New York Daily News, the “creepy leader of the woman-branding sex cult.”

Just a week before the November 2020 election, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Among other diabolic acts, Raniere had sex with minors, created and distributed pornography with their images, and forced the girls to have abortions if they became pregnant.

Given the timing of his sentencing, the media downplayed Raniere’s relationship with Sara and Clare Bronfman, the youngest daughters of the late Seagram’s chair and Democratic megadonor, Edgar Bronfman.

A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton in 1999, Bronfman supported Hillary in the 2008 campaign before backing Barack Obama in the general election.

Those were the circles in which high-profile Democrats ran. Malia Obama interned with Harvey Weinstein. Bill Clinton logged frequent flyer miles on Epstein’s “Lolita Express.”

Hillary Clinton intimate Huma Abedin married Anthony Weiner. A few years earlier, the Hollywood Left gave child rapist Roman Polanski a standing O and an Oscar.

In 2020, Barack Obama did a one-on-one interview with Bronfman’s granddaughter, Hannah Bronfman, a reputed “influencer.”

A month prior, Hannah’s aunt Clare was sentenced to 81 months in prison for her role in Raniere’s sex-trafficking ring. Actress Allison Mack was sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement after accepting a plea deal in 2019.

A child star, Mack may herself have been groomed. As revealed in the explosive five-part 2024 Max series, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” Hollywood has long been a hotbed of pedophilia.

The show focuses on Nickelodeon and its disgraced producer Dan Schneider. Not surprisingly, Schneider was a friend of the Obamas.

In 2012, an election year, he produced a show on the long-running series “iCarly” that featured Michelle Obama and her “Joining Forces” initiative.

But Pizzagate is off limits? Hmmm!

