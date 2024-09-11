Megyn Kelly is a veteran of moderating presidential debates, so she knows a little bit about the ordeal.

And what she saw from ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis Tuesday night triggered a commentary that scorched the leftist network.

Disgusted and angry, is how she described her reaction, especially because Muir and Davis did “exactly” what their bosses wanted, their boss being ABC news head Dana Walden, a “close personal friend” of Harris who introduced her to her now-husband.

“It was three against one on that debate stage,” Kelly charged, not concealing her anger.

“It’s very easy to look like you know what you’re doing when both moderators are entirely on your side.”

She said it was a GOP mistake to trust ABC.

Language warning:

BREAKING: Megyn Kelly just went on an intense rant calling out the disgusting ABC hosts for working with Kamala Harris to sink Trump and STEAL THE ELECTION “I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News. They did exactly what their bosses wanted them to do. The person who runs ABC… pic.twitter.com/Xsq2Mm9Huo — George (@BehizyTweets) September 11, 2024

“Those two moderators tried to sink Donald Trump,” she said, citing their one-sided “fact-checking” where they repeatedly criticized Trump’s comments while letting Harris say anything without opposition.

“I’m ashamed of those moderators at ABC News,” she charged.

The Liberty Daily pointed out, “There was a time just eight years ago when Megyn Kelly was a Fox News debate moderator going head-to-head against Donald Trump. She wasn’t a fan of his and the feeling was mutual. Things have changed. Today, she’s a strong supporter of his campaign and he has endeared himself to her with multiple interviews. They aren’t best buddies but they have an appreciation for each other that has developed into a professional friendship.”

It continued, “Kelly is spot on. The ‘moderators’ participated in a level of lying that has hitherto never been seen during a presidential debate. They ‘fact checked’ Trump on a dozen points while willfully ignoring blatant lies told by Harris. Kelly’s shame for Muir and Davis should be shared by any American who values the truth.”