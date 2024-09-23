Literally all of America knows, because of this year’s presidential campaign, that Kamala Harris was designated the “border czar” and told by Joe Biden to seek out the root causes of the illegal alien disaster that developed when Biden canceled literally all of President Donald Trump’s border security plans.

The issue is known as one of her biggest fails, as millions and millions of illegals simply broke the law and walked into the United States under the Biden-Harris regime. It’s hurt American schools, hospitals and communities, jobseekers and taxpayers, and has triggered even leftists who normally advocate for illegal migrants to protest over the disaster the situation has become.

Now Harris is becoming known for another big fail – this one involving the internet and more than $42 billion American tax dollars.

It is her role in the Biden-Harris regime’s plans to expand broadband internet access to poorly served areas.

A report Politico documents that Senate Republicans recently blasted her “failed” role in that program, which was allocated more than $42 billion in tax money and so has connected no one to the web.

“It appears that your performance as ‘broadband czar’ has mirrored your performance as ‘border czar,’ marked by poor management and a lack of effectiveness despite significant federal broadband investments and your promises to deliver broadband to rural areas,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Commerce ranking member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and others wrote her.

A report at the Gateway Pundit took Harris to task over this failure.

“Border Czar Kamala Harris, who failed miserably protecting our borders, was tapped to lead another component of the Biden-Harris agenda, connecting rural Americans to high-speed internet. The program was launched in 2021 at a cost of $42 billion to American taxpayers. President Biden put VP Harris in charge of the effort, and after 985 days under her leadership, NOT ONE person has been connected, and zero Americans have benefitted from this boondoggle. Brendan Carr, who serves as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, shared the abject failure of the Biden-Harris plan, which broadband infrastructure builders have said is ‘wired to fail.'”

NEW: Hundreds of broadband infrastructure builders are now sounding the alarm, writing that the $42 billion plan to expand Internet has been wired to fail. President Biden put VP Harris in charge of this effort back in 2021 and 9️⃣8️⃣2️⃣ days later not 1 person has been connected. https://t.co/LFmYg12ZmX pic.twitter.com/BNjLaNG8mr — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 24, 2024

Politico said the concerns are over the Biden-Harris regime’s allocation of $42.45 billion for an internet expansion scheme called the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, or BEAD.

They came up with the plan for the 2021 infrastructure law.

So far, under the Biden-Harris leadership, there have been no actual projects begun, no one has been connected to the web and Republicans in the Senate now are arguing that the Democrats have demanded that climate change, union labor and more requirements be met in order for any part of the project to move forward.

While Harris’ campaign “writes that she worked to pass landmark legislation including the infrastructure law and American Rescue Plan, adding, ‘This has included investing billions to help connect all Americans to accessible, affordable internet,'” the work has failed.

The administration claims that it has “met or exceeded all statutory deadlines to keep (the program) on time and on track.”

Talk about the passage of time It has now been 9️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ days since the Biden-Harris Administration passed its $42 billion plan for expanding Internet 0️⃣ Americans have been connected 0️⃣ Shovels worth of dirt turned Is that “the passage of time” that VP Harris had in mind ? pic.twitter.com/iMRtHlyy8Q — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) July 19, 2024

There’s no better representation of the service (failures) of Bob Casey and Joe Biden than: 1⃣Spending $42B on broadband and high speed internet

2⃣ Passing it with woke DEI/climate regs to keep libs happy

3⃣Taking HUGE victory laps

4⃣ 3 years later finding out it never happened pic.twitter.com/8GMGQrUz8f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 20, 2024

Further, the Gateway Pundit noted that 32 people from various telecom corporations already have written Commerce chief Gina Raimondo, to “sound the alarm.”

“It is with both a sense of alarm and urgency that we write to alert you to the reality that growing numbers of the hundreds of local and regional rural broadband providers we represent are increasingly concerned about their ability to participate in the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which your agency administers. Without significant and immediate changes of approach toward its implementation, we are concerned the program will fail to advance our collective goal of connectivity for all in America. We and our members sincerely want this program to work, but we believe that your agency’s administration of the low-cost service option requirement in particular risks putting the overall success of BEAD in jeopardy. We urge you to immediately take several specific remedial steps as outlined below to help ensure the program will be able to fulfill the critical connectivity needs of the millions it is meant to serve.”