Law enforcement authorities have confirmed they now are investigating an incident at a rally held by President Donald Trump in Arizona recently in which several dozen people reported seeking medical help, for eye injuries and swollen faces.

They all were seated onstage in one section immediately behind Trump.

The Trump campaign also said it is collecting information from affected individuals, and while the cause of the symptoms hasn’t been confirmed, it has sparked concern.

Various suggestions, including one from an ophthalmologist, suggest it could have been caused by dust and dry, hot wind as the people were waiting to enter.

But given the two recent assassination attempts against Trump, and the ongoing deluge of verbiage from Democrats, who long have labeled him a “Hitler,” that Trump is actually a “threat” to democracy, it’s not surprising that some of the suggestions are that there was an attack.

Only a day ago, Arizona Globe journalist Christy Kelly reported the troubling development. Kelly noted that “as many as 20 people” were affected by symptoms of swollen tissues, temporary blindness, and more. All of whom were seated on the left side of the stage.

“Many supporters seated behind Trump onstage went to the ER after the rally with “blurred vision” and “burning” to the eyes. I spoke to several who still have not fully recovered. As many as 20 were affected,” Kelly wrote on X.

Now a report from JDRucker on Substack, who documented the incident and the concerns, explained that one possible explanation was an infrared attack.

He said he was informed by a reader: “My first take on the eye injuries at the latest Trump Rally is likelyhood (sic) of an infrared (non-seeable) laser was aimed at Trump but injuring those behind him. These injuries were common during the Gulf War (1992) when infrared targeting lasers swept the desert battlefield day and night. One cannot tell immediately when exposed but later when the eye inflammation starts. The laser-eye injury threat was largely why desert soldiers wore protective eyewear day and night. At night the iris is more open and allows more eye damage.”

While Rucker called this “tinfoil hat time,” he noted he then researched “multiple sources” and found “it all jibed.”

“IF someone was positioned in front of and to the right of Trump and IF they had some sort of device that emitted infrared lasers, it’s possible that the people behind Trump would have been hit. The results would have been exactly what we’re seeing reported … though not nearly reported enough since very few outside of The Gateway Pundit and a handful of others are touching the story.”

The first reporting on the injuries said some people sought help at an emergency room, room had been referred to an ophthalmologist for further care.

In an interview with News 4 Tucson, one affected Tramp fan described her visit to the emergency room, where medical staff asked if she had been sprayed with something, based on her unusual symptoms.

“The emergency room staff, from the triage nurse to the PA [Physicians Assistant] asked are you sure you didn’t get sprayed with something your symptoms look like you got sprayed with something,” she said. “I can’t see anything when I try to open my eyes. I see a bright light. It hurts, it hurts a lot to open my eyes. I have this cold cloth I put on and take off constantly. It’s horrible.”