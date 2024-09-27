A statement from Israel Defense Forces states that Hassan Nasrallah, the chieftain of the Hezbollah terrorists based in Lebanon, is dead after a precision strike by Israeli forces.

BREAKING: IDF informs Israeli media that Hassan Nasrallah is DEAD — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) September 27, 2024

Sources reported that, actually, “dozens” of Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut. And statements weren’t in agreement, as Hezbollah officials claimed Nasrallah remained uninjured

In a historic moment, sources confirm the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah and dozens of Hezbollah terrorists by Israel. This marks a turning point for the Middle East, opening the door to peace and normalization. The influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist radicals is… — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) September 27, 2024

Reports said it is a “turning point for the Middle East” that will open the door “to peace and normalization.”

“The influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist radicals is fading, and the region is on a path to a brighter future. Well done, Israel! You’ve made history and changed the Middle East for the better. Whether one supports Israel or not, it is undeniable that today, they have served humanity,” one commentary said.

Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter has arrived under heavy guard at the scene of the massive destruction of Hezbollah HQ in Beirut. We don’t know if her father is alive, but let’s just say she’s not there to pay her respects to the janitors. — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) September 27, 2024

“There is almost zero possibility that Hassan Nasrallah is alive, if he is alive, he will be killed in the coming days.” Israeli commander on Beirut bombing. pic.twitter.com/OMx3PKTK6p — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) September 27, 2024

Two senior Israeli officials said that the first discussion on the possibility of assassinating Nasrallah took place on Wednesday before Netanyahu’s trip to New York. The officials said it was decided to wait for an operational opportunity which arrived on Friday https://t.co/VXzio5MWTD — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 27, 2024

A report from NBC said Israel confirmed it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in southern Beirut, after there were sightings of the smoke from a huge bomb blast in that area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had just defended his country’s actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon in an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah operatives are continuing to fire missiles into Israel, triggering sirens in the northern city of Haifa.

The report confirmed Israeli fighter jets have struck at targets deep in Lebanon, including locations from which missiles are launched at Israel.

The United Kingdom immediately urged its nationals to leave Lebanon on the “next available flight,” the report said.

Also, Israeli locations were on elevated alert should there be a response from the terrorists.