By Bob Unruh

A statement from Israel Defense Forces states that Hassan Nasrallah, the chieftain of the Hezbollah terrorists based in Lebanon, is dead after a precision strike by Israeli forces.

Sources reported that, actually, “dozens” of Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated in the strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut. And statements weren’t in agreement, as Hezbollah officials claimed Nasrallah remained uninjured

Reports said it is a “turning point for the Middle East” that will open the door “to peace and normalization.”

“The influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist radicals is fading, and the region is on a path to a brighter future. Well done, Israel! You’ve made history and changed the Middle East for the better. Whether one supports Israel or not, it is undeniable that today, they have served humanity,” one commentary said.

A report from NBC said Israel confirmed it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in southern Beirut, after there were sightings of the smoke from a huge bomb blast in that area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had just defended his country’s actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon in an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah operatives are continuing to fire missiles into Israel, triggering sirens in the northern city of Haifa.

The report confirmed Israeli fighter jets have struck at targets deep in Lebanon, including locations from which missiles are launched at Israel.

The United Kingdom immediately urged its nationals to leave Lebanon on the “next available flight,” the report said.

Also, Israeli locations were on elevated alert should there be a response from the terrorists.

