(FOX NEWS) — “Wheel of Fortune” fans criticized the new game show set after Ryan Seacrest replaced former longtime host Pat Sajak.
During the beloved game show’s Toss Up challenges, the three contestants were displayed at the bottom of the screen in separate boxes. In previous episodes, the players were showcased at the top.
Fans noticed this change and expressed how much they despised the new setup.
