By Jackson Thompson, Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — American gymnast Jordan Chiles couldn’t hold back tears in her first interview about the retraction of her Olympic medal.

The 23-year-old Olympian, nicknamed “Chick,” was embroiled in one of the biggest scandals of the Paris Games when she won bronze in the women’s floor exercise final after American coaches asked officials to review a score.

Romania’s Ana Barbosu initially finished with a higher score than Chiles once the American finished her routine, then judges reviewed the footage, changed the score and bumped Chiles up to third place, sparking the initial controversy and fierce backlash from Romanians.

