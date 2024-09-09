Kash Patel, former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, believes that Kamala Harris may be installed as President before the 2024 election.

Speaking on the popular X22 Report podcast, Patel shared his belief that President Biden might step down and hand the reins of the presidency to his vice president in a carefully orchestrated political move designed to shield his embattled family.

Patel, who was promoting his new book Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, didn’t mince words.

“It’s really on him to, I guess in this instance, work with Biden as the Commander-in-Chief, who could also, by the way, slip the Commander-in-Chief hat over to Kamala in the lead up to the election here to make her President and give her a boost politically somehow, and he could just retire from the seat,” Patel said.

Patel speculated that a deal could already be in the works, whereby Biden steps down to ensure that Harris assumes power before the election.

This, he claimed, would be part of a broader effort to protect the Biden family from legal repercussions stemming from ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings and tax issues.

Patel asserted that Biden’s motive would be to secure political and legal protection for his family in exchange for leaving office.

Patel said during the interview:

“I think it’s in the works. I’ve always said this: Look, I think that no member of the Biden family will ever go to prison. This tax trial that Hunter Biden is now undergoing is a total sham and a fraud. He should have been charged with multiple serious felonies years ago, not to mention the fact that he’s already a convicted felon. But Daddy is going to save him. He’s never going to do a day in jail. I think the horse trade will be: “I’m going to, Joe Biden, leave or retire. You, Kamala, are going to take the reins. And once the election is over, you’re going to pardon my son, my entire family, and myself.” Because remember, presidential pardons aren’t just retroactive; they’re prospective. So, if you pardon someone, you pardon them for the entirety of the conduct that you include in the pardon paperwork. I’ve always thought that was going to be part of some deal or horse trade. Because if you can count on Joe Biden to do one thing, it’s to save his family from all this illicit conduct that they have been caught in, and he can do it with a stroke of a pen.”

