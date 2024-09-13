It’s time, given the horrific evil that is appearing across America, especially in leftist political circles, for Christians to pursue what should be their strategy of first resort: “Prayer and fasting.”

To save the nation that has, for generations, provided religious freedom, representative government, and more, around the globe.

It is commentator Eric Metaxas, a prominent best-selling author, commentator on faith issues and key to a popular and successful radio program, who has issued the call.

Addressing his comments to America’s “pastors and leaders,” he explains, “As we approach a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, it is imperative that we, as the shepherds of God’s flock, rise to the occasion with the urgency and gravity this moment demands. The challenges facing our country are immense, and the direction we take in the coming months will have profound implications for generations to come.”

He explains, “I am calling on you, my fellow pastors and leaders, to commit to a season of prayer and fasting for our nation as we lead up to this critical election. This is not just about politics; it’s about the soul of our nation, the future of our children, and the preservation of the freedoms that allow us to live out our faith boldly and without compromise.”

His program is being promoted online at https://ericmetaxas.com/pray.

He explained prayer and fasting, described in the Bible, “are powerful tools that God has given us to humble ourselves before Him, to seek His face, and to intercede on behalf of our land. Scripture is clear: when God’s people humble themselves, pray, and turn from their wicked ways, He hears from heaven and heals their land (2 Chronicles 7:14). We cannot afford to stand idly by, hoping that someone else will step into the gap. This is our responsibility, our calling.”

He specifically is urging pastors to rally their congregations to the effort.

He’s the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “Bonhoeffer,” “Is Atheism Dead?” “Martin Luther,” “Amazing Grace” and “Letter to the American Church.”

His most recent is “Religionless Christianity: God’s Answer to Evil.”

He’s also published more than 30 children’s books, and heads the nationally syndicated “Eric Metaxas Radio Show,”

He’s interviewed personalities ranging from Ron Howard and Mel Gibson to Morgan Freeman and Peter Thiel. And Dick Cavett, Kathie Lee Gifford, Sen. Rand Paul, Darryl Strawberry and Ross Douthat.

In a message to supporters, he explains just why this action is desired.

“What we saw in the ‘debate’ a few nights ago was nothing less than an open display of demonic activity. Is it too much to phrase it that way? I’m so sorry to say it is not. The brazenness of lying was simply unprecedented – and it showed a deeply wicked contempt for truth and for the American people that we simply have never seen.”

He cited an article in the Federalist, which stated bluntly, “The debate was so biased it was divorced from reality. Trump should refuse to do another.”

In it, John Daniel Davidson delivered a devastating verdict: “Tuesday night during the presidential debate between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the fact-checks were flying, but only in one direction. As expected, ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis were criminally biased, making the debate effectively three-on-one against Trump and practically amounting to an in-kind donation to the Harris campaign. The lying and gaslighting were so brazen from Harris, and the ‘fact-checking’ from Muir and Davis so lop-sided (they failed even once to push back or correct any of Harris’ obvious falsehoods), that the entire spectacle eventually took on an air of unreality. It was bizarre to see it happening live on the air. By the end, my main takeaway was that the purpose of these debates, besides the media’s obvious goal of boosting Harris and hurting Trump, is to confuse and demoralize the American people by distorting reality and flooding the internet with lies, making it impossible to know what’s true and what’s not.”

Metaxas said his belief is that “God is allowing these things to wake us up! What the enemy intends for evil, God intends for good. To that end, I am officially calling on every church in the nation to join together in fasting and praying for the upcoming election.”

“EVERYTHING hangs in the balance.”

So, he said, “Please go here https://ericmetaxas.com/pray. and sign your church up to JOIN US.”