By The Post Millennial

(POST MILLENNIAL) — Fresh off their bestselling book The Unhumans, Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec are set to release “Bulletproof: How a Shot Meant for Donald Trump Took Out Joe Biden,” with Skyhorse Publishing in October.

The book details the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, PA, and it’s aftermath, in which President Joe Biden, a sitting president, suspended his campaign for a second term in office and “passed the torch” to his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“Bulletproof” marks the first complete, preliminary investigative report on the attempted assassination of President Donald J. Trump. It reconstructs a minute-by-minute parallel timeline of each step of that fateful day, for President Trump, law enforcement agencies, and the would-be assassin, and questions to official narrative, which seemed so quickly brushed under by legacy media. In the days after the assassination attempt, the Republican National Committee convened in Milwaukee, officially nominated Trump to be their presidential candidate, and brought Senator JD Vance on the ticket.

