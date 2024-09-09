(DEADLINE) — James Earl Jones, the revered actor who voiced Star Wars villain Darth Vader, starred in Field of Dreams and many other films and Broadway shows and is an EGOT winner, died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, NY. He was 93.

RIP to the GOAT, James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/OuzdNqudFJ — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 9, 2024

His reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news to Deadline.

RIP James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/cCh3D4mkrl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2024

Widely regarded as among the world’s great stage and screen actors Jones is one of the few entertainers to have won the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), though his Academy Award was Honorary. Jones has received two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy, a spoken-word Grammy Award in 1977 and three Tony Awards.